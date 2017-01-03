3 Considerations Before Enrolling in a First IB Course

Success in International Baccalaureate classes can lead to a competitive edge on college applications and perhaps even credit toward college-level courses. While the benefits of IB classes are often compared to those of Advanced Placement courses, IB classes are less common and have a distinct assessment approach.

Before you enroll in an IB course for the first time, learn about how the IB program works. Browse the International Baccalaureate Organization’s website, and speak with your guidance counselor. Then, review these three considerations.

[Discover the differences between AP and IB classes.]

1. You may be unfamiliar with the exam format. Your final grade in an IB course heavily depends on your exam or external assessment performance, with a portion also determined by the teacher’s — or internal — assessment.

You may be accustomed to sitting for multiple-choice tests. On IB exams, however, multiple choice is the rarest question type. Instead, the IBO prefers question formats that elicit a free response.

On IB tests, you can expect to encounter the following question types: short response, data response, text response, essay, structured problem and case study. These question formats generally don’t allow test-takers to implement strategies such as the process of elimination. Rather, you must thoroughly know class material to answer free-response questions effectively.

For IB science courses, in addition to the external assessment, you can expect to be presented with internal assessments like laboratory experiments. T eachers can use these tools to evaluate your understanding of the information or skills that are difficult to measure with the external assessment.

[Learn more about AP and IB high school diploma programs.]

2. Self-reflection is encouraged. Your personal life is often kept out of academics, particularly exams, but from time to time, IB akss students to include personal reflection in their responses.

For instance, it may be appropriate at times to include a personal anecdote to support your answer to an essay prompt. Consider this following question from an assessment in history: “To what extent do you agree with the view that war accelerates social change?” In response, a student who left her home country to escape internal conflict may mention immigration as a social change accelerated by war.

[Discover five ways to prepare for IB success.]

For students who intend to complete the IB diploma program — as opposed to taking a single IB course — the Theory of Knowledge assignment, which is a required component of the program, is a prime example of incorporating self-reflection into your answers. This assignment requires you to consider the nature of knowledge — across all disciplines — and to reflect on its role in- and outside of your culture.

In all instances, use sound judgment when deciding whether to insert personal reflection into your response. For a question that asks you to discuss an aspect of a play you have studied, don’t mention a play you have written yourself.

Always ensure that you answer the question precisely — avoid tangents and information that do not directly support your argument.

3. Ample preparation is key: According to the organization, fewer than 150,000 students worldwide took an IB class in 2016. In contrast, the College Board reports that nearly 2.5 million students took an AP class in the 2014-15 academic year.

Because fewer students participate in IB programs, less study material may be available for test prep in a given subject, although the IBO offers sample exam papers for some d iploma program courses. With fewer available resources, combined with the IB’s unique assessment style, begin preparing for end-of-year IB exams well in advance of a test date.

Visit the IBO’s webpage to view sample assessments. Also, ask your high school if they offer any test prep materials — some high schools have a dedicated IB website where they upload sample IB exams.

IB classes can be a great academic opportunity for high school students, but before signing up, be sure you understand what IB involves. Ask questions and do your own research to determine if IB classes are right for you. If you decide they are, think about how to start preparing for your end-of-year exams now.

More from U.S. News

Prepare for Success on the AP Computer Science Principles Exam

Learn to Identify Tone for SAT Reading, Writing Success

3 Ways High School Seniors Can Capitalize on Second Semester

3 Considerations Before Enrolling in a First IB Course originally appeared on usnews.com

Comments

WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us

comments