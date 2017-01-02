12:11 pm, January 2, 2017
2 races canceled in Russia, organizers say financial reasons

By The Associated Press January 2, 2017 11:53 am 01/02/2017 11:53am
OBERHOFEN, Switzerland (AP) — Organizers say that two snowboard World Cup competitions scheduled in Kazan, Russia next month have been canceled for financial reasons.

The International Ski Federation said in a statement Monday that a snowboard cross event and a parallel giant slalom slated for Feb. 24-26 had both been called off.

The FIS also said it was working with the Russian Snowboard Federation to look “for possible replacement competitions in Russia on the same dates.”

