11 Healthy Super Bowl Recipes and Ideas

Confession: I am clueless about football. In fact, I don’t even know who is playing in the Super Bowl. (And the crowd gasps!) But I do know a thing or two about healthy eats at Super Bowl parties, as do my nutritionist colleagues — football lovers or not. Here’s what they’ll be serving or eating (or both) on Sunday:

1. Pistachios

“My favorite snack to serve for the big game is a big bowl of pistachios; usually a bold-flavored variety like salt and pepper. They’re way more fun to eat than greasy potato chips, and you’ll get three times as much fiber per serving, not to mention three times as many pieces (49 pistachios to 15 potato chips). They’re a good source of protein, too.”

– Jackie Newgent, registered dietitian, culinary nutritionist and author of “The All-Natural Diabetes Cookbook”

2. Raw Veggies and Guacamole

“Who doesn’t love to dip? Veggies like carrot and celery sticks, broccoli and grape tomatoes are rich in water, low in calories and sodium, and packed with nutrients, such as fiber and vitamins A and C. The guacamole tastes great and packs in fiber, heart-healthy fats (mainly monounsaturated fats) and is also low in sodium.”

– Elisa Zied, registered dietitian nutritionist and author of “Younger Next Week: Your Ultimate Rx to Reverse the Clock, Boost Energy and Look and Feel Younger in 7 Days”

[See: Unusual Uses for Avocados.]

3. Shrimp Cocktail

“I can’t kick off the Super Bowl game without a platter of cooked and chilled jumbo shrimp and a vat of a cocktail sauce. Shrimp are low in saturated fat, high in protein and provide some heart-healthy omega-3 fatty acids. The tomato-based cocktail sauce contains lycopene, a phytochemical that can help you fight heart disease and some cancers. Both score big in the nutrition department and are fan favorites.”

– Joan Salge Blake, registered dietitian nutritionist and clinical associate professor at Boston University

4. Tricolor Potato Salad

“This delicious side dish is loaded with nutrients and, at the same time, provides lots of flavor. High in potassium, fiber, vitamin C and a host of powerful antioxidants, potatoes are easy to prepare, shop for and store. Depending on how you prepare them and what they’re served with, potatoes also have a great calorie-to-comfort ratio, weighing in at only 67 calories for about a 1/2 cup serving.”

– Bonnie Taub-Dix, registered dietitian nutritionist, creator of BetterThanDieting.com and author of “Read It Before You Eat It”

5. Pinto Bean Dip

“To make this dip, I saute minced yellow onion in organic low-sodium veggie broth and stir in pinto beans, garlic, cumin, cayenne, jalapeno and cilantro over low heat for a few minutes. Next, I transfer the mixture to a food processor and puree it with a little water until it’s smooth. Then, after chilling it, I top it with chopped avocado and serve it with crisp raw veggies like sliced red bell pepper and celery. The dip itself is packed with fiber, vitamins, minerals, antioxidants and plant-based protein and fat. Bonus: Pinto beans, a type of pulse, have been shown to boost fullness and satiety.”

– Cynthia Sass, registered dietitian nutritionist and author of “Slim Down Now: Shed Pounds and Inches With Pulses — The New Superfood”

[See: 7 Reasons to Choose a Plant-Based Diet.]

6. Flatbread Pizza

“I love pizza, but instead of ordering a very cheesy, greasy pizza made with white flour, I like to make my own flatbreads. I will either make up a bunch of them with whole-wheat crust and my choice of nutritious toppings, such as spinach, artichoke, sun-dried tomato, Kalamata olives and feta, or I will design a “make your own flatbread bar” for people to personalize their pizzas. Since pizza is a traditional football party food, I love that I can still provide it, but in a healthier way.”

– Tara Collingwood, sports dietitian in Orlando

7. Buffalo Cauliflower Poppers

“To make these snacks, dip cauliflower florets into a mix of brown rice flour, hot sauce and water, and bake them at 450 degrees for 20 minutes, flipping them once during that time. I serve them with a homemade yogurt blue cheese dip and lots of carrot and celery sticks. It feels like you’re eating hot wings, but each one only has about 12 calories instead of a traditional wing, which has nearly 100.”

– Dawn Jackson Blatner, registered dietitian nutritionist and author of “The Superfood Swap: The 4-Week Plan to Eat What You Crave Without the C.R.A.P.”

8. Pomegranate Hummus

“My pomegranate hummus is made with chickpeas, tahini (sesame seed paste), lemon juice, olive oil and one not-so-secret ingredient: 100-percent pomegranate juice. If they’re in season, I’ll even sprinkle a handful of pomegranate arils on top. Hummus is filled with healthy fat and protein, so when I dip my colorful vegetables into it, I end up feeling full without being weighed down. It’s a touchdown in my book.”

– Toby Amidor, registered dietitian nutritionist and author of “The Greek Yogurt Kitchen: More Than 130 Delicious, Healthy Recipes for Every Meal of the Day”

9. Winter Fruit Salad

“My winter fruit salad is a crowd-pleaser among babies, adults and everyone in between. It’s also a welcome sweet and tart addition to the heavier fare that’s typically served on game day. I include all of the season’s bounty, including kiwi, oranges, grapes and a sprinkling of pomegranate arils. This colorful salad provides fiber, potassium, vitamin C and many more immune-boosting nutrients.”

– Michelle Dudash, registered dietitian nutritionist, Cordon Bleu-certified chef and author of “Clean Eating for Busy Families: Get Meals on the Table in Minutes with Simple and Satisfying Whole-Foods Recipes You and Your Kids Will Love”

10. Hearty Chili

“My winning gameday strategy is to make a big pot of hearty, healthy chili (made with lean beef or turkey and beans) and to put out all the fixings — chopped onion and jalapeno, fresh cilantro, lime, tortilla chips, shredded cheese and more — in little bowls. I keep the chili warm on the stove or in a crockpot, so guests can help themselves and build their own bowls when they want. Having a real meal like chili on deck is easy for the host and fills everyone more healthfully than mindlessly snacking throughout the game.”

– Ellie Krieger, registered dietitian nutritionist, best-selling cookbook author and host of “Ellie’s Real Good Food” on public television

[See: 11 Healthy Veggie Recipes That Prove Slow Cookers are for More Than Meat.]

11. Popcorn

“My go-to football snack is always popcorn. High in fiber and lower in calories than many other gameday snacks, this inexpensive whole grain is a crowd-pleaser for young and old alike. Plus, popcorn is a blank canvas: It adapts nicely to virtually any flavor — sweet, savory or spicy.”

– Robin Plotkin, registered dietitian and culinary nutritionist at Robinsbite.com

Editor’s note: Jackie Newgent works with Wonderful Pistachios and Michelle Dudash works with Sunkist citrus.

More from U.S. News

How to Have a Healthy Super Bowl Celebration

In Pictures: 10 Healthy Desserts — and They’re Tasty Too

12 ‘Unhealthy’ Foods With Health Benefits

11 Healthy Super Bowl Recipes and Ideas originally appeared on usnews.com