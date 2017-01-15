11:10 am, January 15, 2017
100 sailboats registered for 30th anniversary Key West Race

By The Associated Press January 15, 2017 10:53 am 01/15/2017 10:53am
KEY WEST, Fla. (AP) — Owners of nearly 100 competitive sailboats have registered for the 30th anniversary of Key West Race Week, set to begin Monday off the Florida Keys.

The nine-class fleet includes the marquee 52 Super Series, featuring noted sailors such as Ed Baird, Terry Hutchinson and John Kostecki. All are past Rolex Yachtsman of the Year winners.

Hutchinson will call tactics for Doug DeVos, owner and skipper of Quantum Racing, that won Key West’s IRC I class in 2016.

Carlo Alberini, piloting Calvi Network, aims for a third consecutive title in the 42-boat J/70 class.

But the Italian sailor will face serious competition from Joel Ronning’s Catapult, the reigning J/70 world champion, and Peter Duncan’s Relative Obscurity, last year’s Key West runnerup. Hannah Swett, 2003 Rolex Yachtswoman of the Year, is to helm Sparkle.

