10 Things to Know for Wednesday

1. FOR OBAMA, ONE LAST TIME TO TALK TO NATION

In his farewell address, the president issues an emotional defense of his vision to Americans facing a moment of anxiety and a dramatic change in leadership.

2. UNREPENTANT DYLANN ROOF SENTENCED TO DEATH

The sentencing caps a trial in which the 22-year-old white supremacist did not show any remorse for fatally shooting nine black church members at a Bible study in Charleston, South Carolina.

3. TRUMP BRIEFED ON POTENTIALLY COMPROMISING REPORT

Top intelligence officials last week told the president-elect about an unsubstantiated report that Russia had compromising personal and financial information about him, an official says.

4. a href=’https://apnews.com/4d9cd488af6d4dd8ace9a5ae80a44b79/I’d-stand-up-to-Trump-as-AG,-Sessions-tells-senators’TRUMP’S PICK FOR ATTORNEY GENERAL PUSHES BACK AT CRITICS/a

At his confirmation hearing, Alabama Sen. Jeff Sessions fervently rejects accusations of past racist comments as “damnably false.”

5. WHAT’S ALARMING CHILD HEALTH EXPERTS

Trump revives long debunked attempts to link vaccines to autism, meeting with a vocal skeptic to discuss chairing a commission on vaccination safety.

6. TWO LARGE BOMBS ROCK KABUL

The explosions kill at least 38 people and wound dozens of others in the deadliest Taliban violence in the Afghan capital in months.

7. HOW VOLKSWAGEN HOPES TO PUT EMISSIONS DEBACLE IN REAR-VIEW

The German automaker says it is in “advanced talks” with U.S. authorities over a proposed $4.3 billion settlement in the scandal.

8. MEDICAL DEVICES COULD BE COMPROMISED BY FLAW

The Homeland Security Department warns about a cybersecurity flaw that could allow hackers to remotely take control of a person’s defibrillator or pacemaker.

9. a href=’https://apnews.com/9040a61c02b3405a9270f6863b2a4bf8/Report:-Fox-News-settled-harassment-claims-against-O’Reilly’REPORT: FOX SETTLED HARASSMENT CLAIM AGAINST BILL O’REILLY/a

A former Fox News personality was paid a sum in the high six figures in exchange for her silence and agreement not to sue, The New York Times says.

10. WHY REPEAT NATIONAL CROWN MIGHT BE TOO MUCH TO EXPECT AT CLEMSON

Most observers expect the Tigers to need a year or two to reload — they’re losing a handful of offensive and defensive stars.

