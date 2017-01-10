10 Frugal Activities to Get You Out of the House This Winter

When the weather outside is frightful … don’t hide indoors.

During wintertime, it can be tempting to hunker down with a good book and wait for the chilly weather to end. But don’t despair. There are plenty of opportunities to get out of the house during the winter months. Many are totally affordable or even free. Read on for 10 frugal ways to get outside during winter.

Check out free local events.

Head to your library, recreation center, nearby college or other local community site for fun, frugal family events. Check out a community calendar, regional government website or local news site for a list of events near you. You might find concerts, lectures, crafting workshops or more.

Get some exercise.

Take advantage of your existing gym membership or discount exercise classes to get out of the house and stay fit. There are lots of ways to spice up your workout during the winter months.

Exercise outside.

Don’t let the snowy weather dissuade you from venturing outside. A brisk winter hike, sledding session or snowy walk are frugal ways to leave the house and burn some calories.

Be a tourist in your town.

Head to a local museum, historic center or other destination in your hometown. If you plan on repeated visits over the winter, buying a membership might take the sting out of the cost.

Volunteer.

Use the winter months to find volunteer opportunities in your community. Check out the local animal shelter, soup kitchen, mentoring group or another indoor avenue to give back.

Take a class.

Head to your local college, cooking studio or art center to learn more about a passion you’ve always had. You might learn to knit, speak a new language or whip up a fancy new recipe.

Travel off-peak.

If you have to get out of your snowy hometown, consider traveling to an off-peak winter destination, such as Las Vegas or Napa Valley, before the spring break rush.

Do a winter photo shoot.

Freshen up your social media profiles, photo albums and picture frames with images from a winter photo shoot. Just trek outside in your snazziest snow boots and start snapping photos of friends, family and pets.

Seek entertainment on the cheap.

Take the financial sting out of a trip to the local movie theater or live theater production by checking deal sites, seeking student and senior discounts, going at off-peak times and subscribing to local entertainment loyalty programs.

Join a progressive dinner party.

Instead of a pricey night at a restaurant, throw a progressive dinner party with friends or neighbors. Each participant prepares and serves a different course at his or her home, with guests moving from house to house to enjoy each dish in a single night.

