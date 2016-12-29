Thursday’s Sports Transactions

7:36 pm, December 29, 2016
By The Associated Press December 29, 2016 7:09 pm 12/29/2016 07:09pm
BASEBALL
National League

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Agreed to terms with LHP Ramon Perez.

American Association

LAREDO LEMURS — Signed RHP Luis De La Cruz.

BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

CHICAGO BULLS — Waived G R.J. Hunter.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

DALLAS COWBOYS — Waived WR Vince Mayle.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed DE Channing Ward from the practice squad. Signed OT Kyler Kerbyson to the practice squad.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Reassigned F Stefan Noesen to San Diego (AHL).

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Activated F Jacob Josefson off injured reserve.

American Hockey League

HARTFORD WOLF PACK — Assigned G Jeff Malcolm to Greenville (ECHL).

SAN DIEGO GULLS — Signed G Ryan Faragher to a professional tryout.

ECHL

READING ROYALS — Sent D Miles Liberati to Allen to complete an earlier trade.

COLLEGE

ARKANSAS — Suspended senior TE Jeremy Sprinkle for conduct detrimental to the team.

WISCONSIN — Named Shane Connelly men’s interim director of hockey operations.

