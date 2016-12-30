10:40 pm, December 30, 2016
Switzerland beats Denmark 5-4…

Switzerland beats Denmark 5-4 in shootout in world juniors

By The Associated Press December 30, 2016 10:18 pm 12/30/2016 10:18pm
Switzerland's Loic In Albon, center, is surrounded by teammates as they celebrate their 5-4 victory over Denmark in the shootout of a World Junior hockey tournament game Friday, Dec. 30, 2016 in Montreal. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press via AP)

MONTREAL (AP) — Marco Miranda scored the only shootout goal to give Switzerland a 5-4 victory over Denmark on Friday night in the world junior hockey championship.

Both teams advanced to the quarterfinals from Group A, leaving defending champion Finland in the best-of-3 relegation round with Latvia.

Fabian Zehnder scored twice for Switzerland, and Nico Hischier and Nando Eggenberger added goals.

Alexander True and Mathias From each had a goal and an assist for Denmark, and Joachim Blichfeld and Niklas Andersen also scored.

In Group B, Slovakia beat Latvia 4-2 in Toronto to wrap up a quarterfinal spot. Milos Roman scored twice, and Filip Lestan and Andrej Hatala added goals for Slovakia. Karlis Cukste and Filips Buncis scored for Latvia.

The United States and Canada top Group B after winning their third straight games Thursday. They will meet Saturday night to complete pool play. Sweden tops Group A after winning its first three games.

