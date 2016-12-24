5:18 pm, December 24, 2016
Saturday’s Sports Transactions

By The Associated Press December 24, 2016 3:00 pm
BASEBALL
American League

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Claimed RHP Blake Parker off waivers from Milwaukee.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Designated OF Peter O’Brien for assignment. Claimed C Juan Graterol off waivers from Cincinnati.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Placed LB Kamalei Correa on injured reserve. Signed LB Brennen Beyer from the practice squad.

DETROIT LIONS — Signed CB Alex Carter from the practice squad and WR Rashad Ross to the practice squad.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

COLORADO AVALANCHE — Reassigned G Spencer Martin to San Antonio (AHL).

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Assigned F Luke Gazdic and D Seth Helgeson to Albany (AHL).

Latest News
