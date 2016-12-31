12:10 pm, December 31, 2016
Robson-Kanu gives West Brom 2-1 victory at Southampton

By The Associated Press December 31, 2016 12:03 pm 12/31/2016 12:03pm
West Bromwich Albion's Hal Robson-Kanu, left, and Southampton's Oriol Romeu battle for the ball during their English Premier League soccer match at St Mary's Stadium, Southampton, England, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016. (Daniel Hambury/PA via AP)

SOUTHAMPTON, England (AP) — Wales forward Hal Robson-Kanu struck a second-half winner as West Bromwich Albion came from a goal down to beat Southampton 2-1 in the English Premier League on Saturday.

Shane Long had put Southampton ahead in the 41st minute, only for Matt Phillips to equalize two minutes later in a game between two mid-table sides.

Southampton enjoyed plenty of first-half possession and Ronald Koeman’s side made it count shortly before the break, when Long sent a glancing header past goalkeeper Ben Foster from Dusan Tadic’s corner.

Phillips replied for West Brom almost immediately, steering home a low shot from the edge of the area.

Robson-Kanu, who scored a memorable goal for Wales against Belgium at the European Championship, completed the turnaround in the 50th minute when he collected a reverse pass from Phillips before smashing a rising shot into the top corner.

Southampton’s task became even harder in the 88th minute when center half Virgil van Dijk was sent off for bringing down West Brom striker Salomon Rondon.

