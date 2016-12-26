5:03 pm, December 26, 2016
46° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts

Latest News

Home » Latest News » Interstate 94 opens from…

Interstate 94 opens from Montana to Dickinson

By The Associated Press December 26, 2016 3:45 pm 12/26/2016 03:45pm
Share

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota officials have reopened Interstate 94 from the Montana border to Dickinson, but motorists are still advised not to travel.

North Dakota’s Highway Patrol and Department of Transportation says blowing and drifting snow is causing low visibility and dangerous driving conditions.

Nearly all of I-94 from Dickinson to Fargo remains closed. Motorists who drive past the roadblocks can be fined up to $250.

Other major closures include I-29 from Grand Forks to the Canadian border, U.S. Highway 2 from Minot to Grand Forks and U.S. Highway 83 from Minot to Bismarck.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Latest News
Home » Latest News » Interstate 94 opens from…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

WTOP picks its top 2016 DC-area images

As 2017 approaches, here’s a look back at some of the best images that have appeared on WTOP.com from our photographers.

Recommended
Latest

Latest News