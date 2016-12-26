Interstate 94 opens from Montana to Dickinson

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota officials have reopened Interstate 94 from the Montana border to Dickinson, but motorists are still advised not to travel.

North Dakota’s Highway Patrol and Department of Transportation says blowing and drifting snow is causing low visibility and dangerous driving conditions.

Nearly all of I-94 from Dickinson to Fargo remains closed. Motorists who drive past the roadblocks can be fined up to $250.

Other major closures include I-29 from Grand Forks to the Canadian border, U.S. Highway 2 from Minot to Grand Forks and U.S. Highway 83 from Minot to Bismarck.

