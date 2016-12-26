Interstate 90 fully reopened in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Interstate 90 in South Dakota have fully reopened after stretches had been closed because of poor winter weather conditions.

The state Department of Transportation says the interstate is now open from Rapid City to Vivian. But authorities are still warning motorists that winter driving conditions remain.

Officials say icy roads and strong winds are causing difficult travel conditions along I-90. Authorities are asking drivers to be patient while traveling and to give snowplows space while they clear roads.

Earlier in the day, officials re-opened I-90 from the Wyoming border to Rapid City in western South Dakota, and from Vivian to Chamberlain in the central part of the state.

