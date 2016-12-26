5:03 pm, December 26, 2016
46° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts

Latest News

Home » Latest News » Interstate 90 fully reopened…

Interstate 90 fully reopened in South Dakota

By The Associated Press December 26, 2016 3:48 pm 12/26/2016 03:48pm
Share

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Interstate 90 in South Dakota have fully reopened after stretches had been closed because of poor winter weather conditions.

The state Department of Transportation says the interstate is now open from Rapid City to Vivian. But authorities are still warning motorists that winter driving conditions remain.

Officials say icy roads and strong winds are causing difficult travel conditions along I-90. Authorities are asking drivers to be patient while traveling and to give snowplows space while they clear roads.

Earlier in the day, officials re-opened I-90 from the Wyoming border to Rapid City in western South Dakota, and from Vivian to Chamberlain in the central part of the state.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Latest News
Home » Latest News » Interstate 90 fully reopened…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

WTOP picks its top 2016 DC-area images

As 2017 approaches, here’s a look back at some of the best images that have appeared on WTOP.com from our photographers.

Recommended
Latest

Latest News