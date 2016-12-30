Friday’s Sports Transactions

|BASEBALL
|American Association
GARY SOUTHSHORE RAILCATS — Signed INF/OF Kris Goodman.
KANSAS CITY T-BONES — Signed RHP Gabe Perez.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Placed OT Cedric Ogbuehi on injured reserve. Signed RB Tra Carson from the practice squad.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — LB Robert Mathis announced his retirement, to be effective after Sunday’s game.
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Agreed to terms with DE Michael Bennett on a three-year contract extension.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Waived G Jaroslav Halak.
AHL — Suspended Springfield F Ryan Horvat one game.
