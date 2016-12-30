3:08 pm, December 30, 2016
41° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts

Latest News

Home » Latest News » Friday's Sports Transactions

Friday’s Sports Transactions

By The Associated Press December 30, 2016 3:00 pm 12/30/2016 03:00pm
Share
BASEBALL
American Association

GARY SOUTHSHORE RAILCATS — Signed INF/OF Kris Goodman.

KANSAS CITY T-BONES — Signed RHP Gabe Perez.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Placed OT Cedric Ogbuehi on injured reserve. Signed RB Tra Carson from the practice squad.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — LB Robert Mathis announced his retirement, to be effective after Sunday’s game.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Agreed to terms with DE Michael Bennett on a three-year contract extension.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Waived G Jaroslav Halak.

American Hockey League

AHL — Suspended Springfield F Ryan Horvat one game.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Latest News
Home » Latest News » Friday's Sports Transactions
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Top photos of 2016

The Associated Press has photographers around the world. Here are some of the best photos they took in 2016.

Recommended
Latest

Latest News