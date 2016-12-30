10:40 pm, December 30, 2016
Friday’s College Hockey Scores

By The Associated Press December 30, 2016 10:09 pm
EAST

Air Force 3, Sacred Heart 1

Canisius 3, Holy Cross 0

Neumann 6, Castleton 2

UMass-Lowell 3, Colgate 2

Boston College 1, Ferris St. 1, OT

Army 2, Dartmouth 2, OT

Harvard 5, RPI 1

Northeastern 8, Clarkson 2

New Hampshire 6, Maine 4

Vermont 7, Bentley 1

Denver 2, Providence 2, OT

MIDWEST

Bowling Green 3, RIT 0

Michigan 5, Michigan St. 4, OT

UMass 2, Ala.-Huntsville 1, OT

FAR WEST

Alaska Anchorage 4, Bemidji St. 1

UConn 4, St. Cloud St. 3

