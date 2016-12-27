8:35 pm, December 27, 2016
57° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts

Latest News

Home » Latest News » Denmark upsets defending champ…

Denmark upsets defending champ Finland at world juniors

By The Associated Press December 27, 2016 8:28 pm 12/27/2016 08:28pm
Share
Denmark's David Madsen celebrates with teammate Morten Jensen (15) after scoring against Finland goaltender Veini Vehvilainnen during first period preliminary round IIHF World Junior Championship hockey action in Montreal, Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)

MONTREAL (AP) — Kasper Krog made 34 saves and Denmark held on to upset Finland 3-2 on Tuesday in preliminary-round play at the world junior hockey championship.

William Boysen and David Madsen scored to make it 2-0 for Denmark (1-1-0) after 20 minutes at Bell Centre, and Joachim Blichfeld added another in the second period for a three-goal lead heading into the third.

Finland (0-2-0) tried for a comeback in the third behind goals from Urho Vaakanainen and Kasper Bjorkqvist, but the defending champions couldn’t get the equalizer.

Denmark, which opened its tournament with a 6-1 loss to Sweden on Monday, scored three times despite only producing 10 shots on net.

Veini Vehvilainen started in goal for Finland but was benched to start the second. Karolus Kaarlehto took the loss after stopping six of seven shots in relief.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Latest News
Home » Latest News » Denmark upsets defending champ…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

New Year's traditions from around the world

Where do they break dishes? Where do they clean house? Different countries welcome in the new year in very different ways.

Recommended
Latest

Latest News