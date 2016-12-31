4:40 am, December 31, 2016
29° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts

Latest News

Home » Latest News » AP PHOTOS: A selection…

AP PHOTOS: A selection of pictures from the past week

By The Associated Press December 31, 2016 3:30 am 12/31/2016 03:30am
Share
A child wearing a bear costume dances with adults during an annual ritual in Comanesti, Romania, on Friday, Dec. 30, 2016. In pre-Christian rural traditions, dancers wearing colored costumes or animal furs, went from house to house in villages singing and dancing to ward off evil. Today, the tradition also has moved to Romania's cities, where dancers travel to perform the ritual for money. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

Highlights from the weekly AP photo report, a gallery featuring a mix of front-page photography, the odd image you might have missed and lasting moments our editors think you should see.

This week’s gallery features images of a child in a bear costume taking part in an annual ritual in Comanesti, Romania; haze from a weather inversion shrouding the skyline of Salt Lake City, Utah; and Syrian refugees in a camp in a Greece.

___

This gallery contains photos published Dec. 26-31, 2016.

See the latest AP photo galleries: http://apne.ws/TXeCBN

The Archive: Top photo highlights from previous weeks: http://apne.ws/13QUFKJ

___

Follow AP photographers on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP/lists/ap-photographers

Follow AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

Visit AP Images online: http://www.apimages.com http://www.apimages.com/

___

This gallery was produced by Patrick Sison in New York.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Latest News
Home » Latest News » AP PHOTOS: A selection…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Top photos of 2016

The Associated Press has photographers around the world. Here are some of the best photos they took in 2016.

Recommended
Latest

Latest News