Allardyce denied victory in 1st game in charge at Palace

By The Associated Press December 26, 2016 9:31 am 12/26/2016 09:31am
New Crystal Palace manager Sam Allardyce gestures during their English Premier League soccer match against Watford at Vicarage Road, Watford, England, Monday, Dec. 26, 2016. (Paul Harding/PA via AP)

WATFORD, England (AP) — Former England coach Sam Allardyce was denied victory in his first game back in club management, with his Crystal Palace team conceding a second-half penalty to draw 1-1 at Watford in the English Premier League on Monday.

Troy Deeney scored from the spot in the 71st minute for his 100th goal for Watford, earning the hosts a point after a second-half rally at Vicarage Road.

Allardyce took over at relegation-threatened Palace on Friday — three months after losing his England job — as a replacement for the fired Alan Pardew and he was given the ideal start when Yohan Cabaye scored in the 26th minute.

In what proved to be a game that hinged on two penalties, Palace wasted a chance to go 2-0 ahead in the 37th when Christian Benteke had a penalty saved by Heurelho Gomes after being fouled by the Watford goalkeeper.

Deeney made no mistake when he got his chance from the spot after Sebastian Prodl was bundled over by his marker, Damien Delaney, at a corner. Defending at set pieces was a problem for Palace under Pardew and Allardyce hasn’t been able to rectify that issue in his very short time in charge.

Palace started the game only one point above the relegation zone.

Allardyce spent 67 days in charge of England — and had just one game in charge — before losing his dream job because of unguarded comments he made to undercover reporters in a newspaper sting.

Given his pedigree for keeping teams in the Premier League, he was never likely to be out of management for too long and Palace — on a downward slide under Pardew — soon came calling.

Allardyce didn’t make too many changes to Palace’s typical lineup over Pardew, but might do so if he dips into the January transfer market.

