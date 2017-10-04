Orgeron, coaches meet with AD amid LSU’s recent struggles

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — LSU football coach Ed Orgeron says he and both coordinators have met with athletic director Joe Alleva to hash out why the Tigers have struggled lately.

Orgeron says he, offensive coordinator Matt Canada and defensive coordinator Dave Aranda had a “very positive” meeting with Alleva, discussing where the Tigers have gone wrong and how they can fix it. LSU has lost two of three, falling by 30 at Mississippi State and losing to a Troy team the Tigers were favored to beat by three touchdowns.

Questions about dissention between Orgeron and Canada arose after an upset loss to Troy in which Orgeron sought to simplify Canada’s scheme by reducing pre-snap motions. Orgeron has since said he’s returned complete control of the offense to Canada.

LSU plays at No. 21 Florida on Saturday.

