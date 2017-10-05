No. 5 Georgia puts perfect start on line visiting Vanderbilt

No. 5 Georgia (5-0, 2-0 SEC) at Vanderbilt (3-2, 0-2), Saturday, Noon ET (ESPN).

Line: Georgia by 17 ½.

Series record: Georgia leads 55-20-2.

WHAT’S AT STAKE

The Bulldogs are looking to remain perfect overall and in the SEC on their way to a showdown with Florida on Oct. 28 for control of the Eastern Division. Vanderbilt needs a second straight win over Georgia to split a four-game stretch against Top 25 opponents.

KEY MATCHUP

Georgia’s run game against Vanderbilt’s defense. RBs Nick Chubb and Sony Michel have Georgia averaging 237.4 yards rushing per game, and Vanderbilt currently is giving up 204.6 yards rushing per game.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Georgia: QB Jake Fromm or QB Jacob Eason. Fromm has thrown for 734 yards with eight touchdowns and two interceptions since Eason hurt a knee in the first quarter of the Bulldogs’ season-opening win over Appalachian State.

Vanderbilt: QB Kyle Shurmur. The junior threw a career-high 40 passes in the loss to Florida, the most at Vanderbilt since 2014. With 11 TD passes, Shurmur is tied with Ole Miss QB Shea Patterson for best in the SEC.

FACTS & FIGURES

Vanderbilt has split the last four games with Georgia. … Vanderbilt is looking for consecutive wins over Georgia for the first time since 1956-58. … Georgia coming off 800th win in school history. … Georgia has won 11 of the last 12 games in Nashville and is 19-3 over the last 22 games in series. … Georgia looking for sixth straight win for longest winning streak since 2012. … Georgia tied for first nationally in red zone offense, scoring on each of 19 trips with 14 touchdowns. … Georgia ranks second nationally in scoring defense, allowing 9.2 points per game. … Bulldogs have not allowed point in six straight quarters. … Vanderbilt playing fourth straight AP Top 25 team for first time in school history. This first time since 2012 Vanderbilt has played two AP Top 5 teams in same season. … Vanderbilt’s last win over AP Top 10 team was South Carolina in 2007. … Vanderbilt LB Charles Wright leads SEC with six sacks.

___

More AP college football: www.collegefootball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.