201.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Football » NJCAA Football Ranking

NJCAA Football Ranking

By The Associated Press October 3, 2017 2:33 pm 10/03/2017 02:33pm
Share
Through Oct. 2
Record Pts Pvs
1. East Mississippi (7) 5-0 209.00 1
2. Tyler (Texas) 5-0 178.78 4
3. Iowa Western 4-1 148.31 9
4. Trinity Valley (Texas) 5-1 138.64 8
5. Arizona Western (2) 3-0 137.13 2
6. Snow (Utah) 5-0 129.85 5
7. Independence (Kan.) 4-1 123.84 12
8. Blinn (Texas) 4-1 117.65 6
9. Scottsdale (Ariz.) 5-0 111.73 19
10. Lackawanna (Pa.) 4-0 101.00 7
11. Northwest Mississippi 3-1 94.99 17
12. Hinds (Miss.) 4-0 87.26
13. Georgia Military 4-1 77.00 14
14. Hutchinson (Kan.) 5-1 68.13 20
15. Holmes (Miss.) 4-1 67.42 3
16. Monroe College (N.Y.) 5-0 55.00 15
17. Jones County (Miss.) 4-1 44.78
18. Louisburg (N.C.) 4-0 35.82 16
19. Butler (Kan.) 3-2 29.34 12
20. Mississippi Gulf Coast 3-2 23.93

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News National News NCAA Football Other Sports Sports
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest