NJCAA Football Ranking

|Through Oct. 2
|
|Record
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. East Mississippi (7)
|5-0
|209.00
|1
|2. Tyler (Texas)
|5-0
|178.78
|4
|3. Iowa Western
|4-1
|148.31
|9
|4. Trinity Valley (Texas)
|5-1
|138.64
|8
|5. Arizona Western (2)
|3-0
|137.13
|2
|6. Snow (Utah)
|5-0
|129.85
|5
|7. Independence (Kan.)
|4-1
|123.84
|12
|8. Blinn (Texas)
|4-1
|117.65
|6
|9. Scottsdale (Ariz.)
|5-0
|111.73
|19
|10. Lackawanna (Pa.)
|4-0
|101.00
|7
|11. Northwest Mississippi
|3-1
|94.99
|17
|12. Hinds (Miss.)
|4-0
|87.26
|—
|13. Georgia Military
|4-1
|77.00
|14
|14. Hutchinson (Kan.)
|5-1
|68.13
|20
|15. Holmes (Miss.)
|4-1
|67.42
|3
|16. Monroe College (N.Y.)
|5-0
|55.00
|15
|17. Jones County (Miss.)
|4-1
|44.78
|—
|18. Louisburg (N.C.)
|4-0
|35.82
|16
|19. Butler (Kan.)
|3-2
|29.34
|12
|20. Mississippi Gulf Coast
|3-2
|23.93
|—
