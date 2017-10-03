NJCAA Football Ranking

Through Oct. 2 Record Pts Pvs 1. East Mississippi (7) 5-0 209.00 1 2. Tyler (Texas) 5-0 178.78 4 3. Iowa Western 4-1 148.31 9 4. Trinity Valley (Texas) 5-1 138.64 8 5. Arizona Western (2) 3-0 137.13 2 6. Snow (Utah) 5-0 129.85 5 7. Independence (Kan.) 4-1 123.84 12 8. Blinn (Texas) 4-1 117.65 6 9. Scottsdale (Ariz.) 5-0 111.73 19 10. Lackawanna (Pa.) 4-0 101.00 7 11. Northwest Mississippi 3-1 94.99 17 12. Hinds (Miss.) 4-0 87.26 — 13. Georgia Military 4-1 77.00 14 14. Hutchinson (Kan.) 5-1 68.13 20 15. Holmes (Miss.) 4-1 67.42 3 16. Monroe College (N.Y.) 5-0 55.00 15 17. Jones County (Miss.) 4-1 44.78 — 18. Louisburg (N.C.) 4-0 35.82 16 19. Butler (Kan.) 3-2 29.34 12 20. Mississippi Gulf Coast 3-2 23.93 —

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.