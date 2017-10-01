BC-FBC–T25-AP Top 25

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sept. 30, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:
|
|Record
|Pts
|Pv
|1. Alabama (44)
|5-0
|1506
|1
|2. Clemson (17)
|5-0
|1475
|2
|3. Oklahoma
|4-0
|1392
|3
|4. Penn St.
|5-0
|1325
|4
|5. Georgia
|5-0
|1237
|7
|6. Washington
|5-0
|1218
|6
|7. Michigan
|4-0
|1115
|8
|8. TCU
|4-0
|1079
|9
|9. Wisconsin
|4-0
|1028
|10
|10. Ohio St.
|4-1
|1016
|11
|11. Washington St.
|5-0
|980
|16
|12. Auburn
|4-1
|802
|13
|13. Miami
|3-0
|782
|14
|14. Southern Cal
|4-1
|713
|5
|15. Oklahoma St.
|4-1
|664
|15
|16. Virginia Tech
|4-1
|549
|12
|17. Louisville
|4-1
|507
|17
|18. South Florida
|5-0
|440
|18
|19. San Diego St.
|5-0
|373
|19
|20. Utah
|4-0
|358
|20
|21. Florida
|3-1
|349
|21
|21. Notre Dame
|4-1
|349
|22
|23. West Virginia
|3-1
|221
|23
|24. NC State
|4-1
|149
|NR
|25. UCF
|3-0
|120
|NR
Others receiving votes: Oregon 19, Florida St. 15, Texas Tech 10, Georgia Tech 10, Stanford 8, Navy 7, Kansas St. 3, Texas A&M 2, Memphis 2, Troy 1, Maryland 1.
