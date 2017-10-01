BC-FBC–T25-AP Top 25

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sept. 30, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Pv 1. Alabama (44) 5-0 1506 1 2. Clemson (17) 5-0 1475 2 3. Oklahoma 4-0 1392 3 4. Penn St. 5-0 1325 4 5. Georgia 5-0 1237 7 6. Washington 5-0 1218 6 7. Michigan 4-0 1115 8 8. TCU 4-0 1079 9 9. Wisconsin 4-0 1028 10 10. Ohio St. 4-1 1016 11 11. Washington St. 5-0 980 16 12. Auburn 4-1 802 13 13. Miami 3-0 782 14 14. Southern Cal 4-1 713 5 15. Oklahoma St. 4-1 664 15 16. Virginia Tech 4-1 549 12 17. Louisville 4-1 507 17 18. South Florida 5-0 440 18 19. San Diego St. 5-0 373 19 20. Utah 4-0 358 20 21. Florida 3-1 349 21 21. Notre Dame 4-1 349 22 23. West Virginia 3-1 221 23 24. NC State 4-1 149 NR 25. UCF 3-0 120 NR

Others receiving votes: Oregon 19, Florida St. 15, Texas Tech 10, Georgia Tech 10, Stanford 8, Navy 7, Kansas St. 3, Texas A&M 2, Memphis 2, Troy 1, Maryland 1.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.