BC-FBC–San Jose St.-UNLV Stats
UNLV 41, San Jose St. 13
|San Jose St.
|3
|10
|0
|0—13
|UNLV
|14
|21
|6
|0—41
|First Quarter
UNLV_Rogers 7 run (Pantels kick), 11:28
SJS_FG Crawford 28, 9:16
UNLV_Rogers 7 run (Pantels kick), 3:50
SJS_FG Crawford 23, 8:53
UNLV_Thomas 56 run (Pantels kick), 7:49
UNLV_Presley 44 pass from Rogers (Gutierrez kick), 3:36
UNLV_Thomas 1 run (Gutierrez kick), 2:20
SJS_Blackwell 11 pass from Love (Crawford kick), :09
UNLV_Kanteman 1 pass from Rogers (kick failed), 3:29
A_15,009.
___
|SJS
|UNLV
|First downs
|30
|25
|Rushes-yards
|33-147
|52-345
|Passing
|315
|203
|Comp-Att-Int
|30-49-2
|11-16-0
|Return Yards
|125
|0
|Punts-Avg.
|2-25.0
|4-28.75
|Fumbles-Lost
|2-1
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|7-60
|6-55
|Time of Possession
|27:57
|32:03
___
RUSHING_San Jose St., Nevens 17-94, Zigler 3-20, Love 4-14, Roberson 5-11, Packer 3-8, B.Monroe 1-0. UNLV, Thomas 18-146, Campbell 10-73, Rogers 17-71, Owens 3-44, Presley 1-13, (Team) 3-(minus 2).
PASSING_San Jose St., Love 30-48-2-315, (Team) 0-1-0-0. UNLV, Rogers 11-16-0-203.
RECEIVING_San Jose St., T.Walker 8-104, Blackwell 8-60, Oliver 5-54, Hartley 3-50, Holmes 3-25, Roberson 3-22. UNLV, Boyd 5-105, Presley 2-52, Holt 1-26, Keys 1-12, Woods 1-7, Kanteman 1-1.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_San Jose St., Crawford 52.
