BC-FBC–San Jose St.-UNLV Stats

UNLV 41, San Jose St. 13

San Jose St. 3 10 0 0—13 UNLV 14 21 6 0—41 First Quarter

UNLV_Rogers 7 run (Pantels kick), 11:28

SJS_FG Crawford 28, 9:16

UNLV_Rogers 7 run (Pantels kick), 3:50

Second Quarter

SJS_FG Crawford 23, 8:53

UNLV_Thomas 56 run (Pantels kick), 7:49

UNLV_Presley 44 pass from Rogers (Gutierrez kick), 3:36

UNLV_Thomas 1 run (Gutierrez kick), 2:20

SJS_Blackwell 11 pass from Love (Crawford kick), :09

Third Quarter

UNLV_Kanteman 1 pass from Rogers (kick failed), 3:29

A_15,009.

___

SJS UNLV First downs 30 25 Rushes-yards 33-147 52-345 Passing 315 203 Comp-Att-Int 30-49-2 11-16-0 Return Yards 125 0 Punts-Avg. 2-25.0 4-28.75 Fumbles-Lost 2-1 0-0 Penalties-Yards 7-60 6-55 Time of Possession 27:57 32:03

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_San Jose St., Nevens 17-94, Zigler 3-20, Love 4-14, Roberson 5-11, Packer 3-8, B.Monroe 1-0. UNLV, Thomas 18-146, Campbell 10-73, Rogers 17-71, Owens 3-44, Presley 1-13, (Team) 3-(minus 2).

PASSING_San Jose St., Love 30-48-2-315, (Team) 0-1-0-0. UNLV, Rogers 11-16-0-203.

RECEIVING_San Jose St., T.Walker 8-104, Blackwell 8-60, Oliver 5-54, Hartley 3-50, Holmes 3-25, Roberson 3-22. UNLV, Boyd 5-105, Presley 2-52, Holt 1-26, Keys 1-12, Woods 1-7, Kanteman 1-1.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_San Jose St., Crawford 52.

