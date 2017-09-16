Woodside’s 6 TDs lead Toledo to 54-51 comeback over Tulsa

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Logan Woodside tied a school record with six touchdown passes and Jameson Vest’s 33-yard field goal as time expired lifted Toledo to a 54-51 comeback win on Saturday night against Tulsa.

From the shotgun, Woodside threw his sixth score, a 74-yard bomb just before getting pounded to the turf, to Diontae Johnson to put Toledo out front 51-44 with 8:04 left. Woodside threw a 49-yard strike to Johnson two minutes earlier, and the 2-point conversion tied the game at 44.

Shamari Brooks’ 1-yard dive for Tulsa knotted the game at 51 to end a 14-play, 81-yard drive with 2:47 remaining. Toledo (3-0) drove 58 yards in eight plays to set up Vest’s kick.

Brooks’ 8-yard scoring run with 5:01 before halftime put Tulsa (1-2) ahead 28-7. The 21-point deficit is tied for the third-largest comeback win in Toledo’s history.

Woodside tied Bruce Gradkowski’s 6 TD feat which he accomplished twice. Woodside was 22 for 33 with 458 yards.

Cody Thompson had nine receptions for 178 yards and three scores and Johnson had four catches for 142 yards and two scores. Terry Swanson ran for 139 yards on 19 carries and a score.

Tulsa’s backfield trio of D’Angelo Brewer, Brooks and quarterback Chad President combined to rush for 423 yards and six touchdowns

Brewer carried 38 times for 152 yards; Brooks, 18 for 141; and President_who also threw for 125 yards_had 12 carries for 130 yards.

