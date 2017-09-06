With special teams especially bad, coaches seek quick fixes

College football teams across the country have struggled on special teams as the season has gotten underway.

No. 21 South Florida has had two punts blocked among other problems in their first two games. Florida State’s misadventures in its 24-7 loss to No. 1 Alabama on Saturday were magnified because of the matchup’s grand stage. There was a blocked field goal, blocked punt and fumble on a kick return.

Texas and Maryland took turns messing up in the Terrapins’ 51-41 win.

South Florida first-year coach Charlie Strong says special teams play was an issue across the country but that it will get better. He said it’s just a matter of special teams players having better focus.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.