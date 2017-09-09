Wake Forest forces 4 turnovers to beat Boston College 34-10

BOSTON (AP) — John Wolford ran one touchdown and threw for another and Wake Forest forced four turnovers on Saturday in a 34-10 victory over Boston College in their Atlantic Coast Conference openers.

Wolford ran 20 times for 92 yards, and the Demon Deacons (2-0) scored 21 points off three BC (1-1) interceptions and a fumble. Eagles freshman Anthony Brown was picked off three times, including one that Essang Bassey returned 30 yards for a touchdown to make it 21-7 just before the half.

“We took care of the football,” Wake Forest coach Dave Clawson said. “We created turnovers and we capitalized on turnovers.”

Jessie Bates III also intercepted Brown, running it back 37 yards before he was pushed out of bounds at the 2 while diving for the pylon. Two plays later, Cade Carney ran it in from the 3 to make it 31-10.

“After we got the first one, it’s like, ‘Let’s get some more,’ ” said safety Cameron Glenn, who also had an interception. “Our goal is to have the biggest turnover margin in the ACC.”

Wolford completed 13 of 19 passes for 151 yards.

Brown, a freshman who was named the starter before last week’s victory over Northern Illinois, was 11 for 29 for 119 yards with three interceptions — though two went through his receivers’ hands. He was replaced in the third quarter after his third interception by Darius Wade, who completed 7 of 12 passes for 44 yards.

“Statistically, it was pretty close; even numbers,” BC coach Steve Addazio said. “But we turned the ball over.”

The teams traded punts over the first six drives before John Hilliman fumbled on the second play of BC’s fourth possession. Four plays later, Wolford hit Greg Dortch for a 9-yard score.

After Wolford ran it in from 29 yards out, the Eagles scored on a 6-yard pass Jon Hilliman’s first career touchdown catch with three minutes left in the half. BC then held on defense to get the ball back with 2:13 on the clock.

But on second down, Brown’s pass went through Kobay White’s hands and Bassey grabbed it, taking it down the sideline for the score that made it 21-7 at the half.

THE TAKEAWAY

Wake Forest: In a game that has the potential to determine last place in the ACC’s Atlantic Division, the Demon Deacons were dominant.

Boston College: Heads into Week 3 the same way it started the season: Trying to decide who should start at quarterback.

UP NEXT

Wake Forest: Hosts Utah State next Saturday.

Boston College: Hosts No. 24 Notre Dame on Saturday before heading on the road to play No. 3 Clemson.

“You know what I look at right now, to be honest? Getting to work tomorrow, and getting ready to beat Notre Dame,” Addazio said. “That’s all I look at.”

