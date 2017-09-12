501.5
Utah S Hansen may not be available against San Jose State

By The Associated Press September 12, 2017 9:34 pm 09/12/2017 09:34pm
Utah defensive back Chase Hansen, right, tackles BYU wide receiver Aleva Hifo during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in Provo, Utah. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah safety Chase Hansen may not be available Saturday when the Utes host San Jose State.

The senior starter acknowledged after Monday’s practice that he’s “a little banged up” and is trying to find a way to get healthy and stay healthy. He was not present during the media observation period at the end of Tuesday’s practice.

Coach Kyle Whittingham declined to comment when asked if Hansen would start or if he is dealing with injury. The 13th year coach then added, “We’ll see what happens.”

Whittingham did say “unequivocally” he wouldn’t rest any players Saturday due to the Spartans being an FBS program.

Hansen missed most of fall camp due to an undisclosed injury. He has started both games and leads the team with 14 tackles and two quarterback hurries.

