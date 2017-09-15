501.5
University appeals order allowing Ohio man to play football

By The Associated Press September 15, 2017 11:11 am 09/15/2017 11:11am
FILE – In this March 17, 2013, file photo, Ma'Lik Richmond walks toward the victim and her family to apologize after he and co-defendant Trent Mays were found delinquent on rape and other charges during their trial in juvenile court in Steubenville, Ohio. Richmond sued Youngstown State University in federal court Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2017, after the school allowed him to join the football team but then told him he couldn't play this season, after a female student circulated a petition asking that Richmond be kept off the team. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, Pool, File)

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio university has appealed a judge’s decision allowing a man convicted of rape as a teen in a highly publicized case to be temporarily reinstated to a college football team.

U.S. District Judge Benita Pearson granted Steubenville resident Ma’lik Richmond a temporary restraining order against Youngstown State University late Thursday.

That order would allow Richmond to play football for the next 14 days, including a game Saturday.

Youngstown State appealed the order Friday morning.

The 21-year-old Richmond sued the university after the school allowed him to join the football team as a walk-on and then told him he couldn’t play this season.

He’s seeking reinstatement to the team’s active roster along with attorney fees and an unspecified amount of damages.

