University appeals order allowing Ohio man to play football

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio university has appealed a judge’s decision allowing a man convicted of rape as a teen in a highly publicized case to be temporarily reinstated to a college football team.

U.S. District Judge Benita Pearson granted Steubenville resident Ma’lik Richmond a temporary restraining order against Youngstown State University late Thursday.

That order would allow Richmond to play football for the next 14 days, including a game Saturday.

Youngstown State appealed the order Friday morning.

The 21-year-old Richmond sued the university after the school allowed him to join the football team as a walk-on and then told him he couldn’t play this season.

He’s seeking reinstatement to the team’s active roster along with attorney fees and an unspecified amount of damages.

