UNC goes with LSU graduate transfer Harris at QB vs. Cal

By The Associated Press September 2, 2017 12:28 pm 09/02/2017 12:28pm
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — LSU graduate transfer Brandon Harris started at quarterback for North Carolina in Saturday’s opener against California.

Harris was competing with redshirt freshman Chazz Surratt and last year’s No. 2 Nathan Elliott through preseason camp, while another redshirt freshman — Logan Byrd — also was in the mix.

Coach Larry Fedora hadn’t publicly named a starter, insisting this week he was still waiting for one player to separate from the pack.

Harris offered the most experience with 15 starts and 25 games played at LSU, throwing for 2,165 yards and 13 touchdowns with six interceptions as a sophomore. But he was pulled after a struggle-filled day in a season-opening loss to Wisconsin followed by a bad start against Jacksonville State in Week 2 of his junior year.

More AP college football: http://collegefootball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

