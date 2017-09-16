501.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Football » Top Boise State defensive…

Top Boise State defensive lineman arrested in Idaho

By The Associated Press September 16, 2017 1:55 pm 09/16/2017 01:55pm
Share

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A top defensive lineman for Boise State has been arrested on suspicion of disturbing the peace.

The Ada County Sheriff’s Office’s website shows 21-year-old David Moa was taken into custody at 2:25 a.m. Saturday by Boise police.

He later was listed as no longer being in custody. Moa is scheduled to appear in court Monday on the misdemeanor charge.

The arrest of the 6-foot-3, 271-pound Moa was first reported by the Idaho Statesman. Details were not immediately available.

“Boise State is aware of the situation involving David Moa,” the school said in a statement. “We take this matter very seriously, and will handle it appropriately and internally, as we do with all conduct-related issues.”

Moa, who is from San Diego, led Boise State with 8½ sacks in 2016 and was an All-Mountain West first-team selection.

He has one sack this season for the Broncos (2-1).

___

More AP college football: www.collegefootball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News National News NCAA Football Other Sports Sports
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

18 can't-miss fall festivals in DC area

If you’re looking to get in the sweater-weather spirit this season, look no further. Here are 18 of the area’s best fall festivals.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?