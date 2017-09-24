The Top Twenty Five

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sep. 23, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Prv 1. Alabama (52) 4-0 1515 1 2. Clemson (8) 4-0 1458 2 3. Oklahoma (1) 4-0 1397 3 4. Penn St. 4-0 1304 4 5. Southern Cal 4-0 1247 5 6. Washington 4-0 1188 7 7. Georgia 4-0 1136 11 8. Michigan 4-0 1088 8 9. TCU 4-0 1028 16 10. Wisconsin 3-0 1023 9 11. Ohio St. 3-1 1016 10 12. Virginia Tech 4-0 828 13 13. Auburn 3-1 701 15 14. Miami 2-0 693 14 15. Oklahoma St. 3-1 665 6 16. Washington St. 4-0 551 18 17. Louisville 3-1 502 19 18. South Florida 4-0 406 21 19. San Diego St. 4-0 365 22 20. Utah 4-0 356 23 21. Florida 2-1 342 20 22. Notre Dame 3-1 246 – 23. West Virginia 3-1 212 – 24. Mississippi St. 3-1 148 17 25. LSU 3-1 92 25

Others receiving votes: NC State 87, Duke 79, Texas Tech 40, Florida St. 35, Memphis 26, Iowa 16, Stanford 8, California 7, Colorado 5, UCF 4, Minnesota 3, Kansas St. 3, Oregon 3, Tennessee 1, Wake Forest 1.

