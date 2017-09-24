The Top Twenty Five

201.5
By The Associated Press September 24, 2017 4:09 pm 09/24/2017 04:09pm
The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sep. 23, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Prv
1. Alabama (52) 4-0 1515 1
2. Clemson (8) 4-0 1458 2
3. Oklahoma (1) 4-0 1397 3
4. Penn St. 4-0 1304 4
5. Southern Cal 4-0 1247 5
6. Washington 4-0 1188 7
7. Georgia 4-0 1136 11
8. Michigan 4-0 1088 8
9. TCU 4-0 1028 16
10. Wisconsin 3-0 1023 9
11. Ohio St. 3-1 1016 10
12. Virginia Tech 4-0 828 13
13. Auburn 3-1 701 15
14. Miami 2-0 693 14
15. Oklahoma St. 3-1 665 6
16. Washington St. 4-0 551 18
17. Louisville 3-1 502 19
18. South Florida 4-0 406 21
19. San Diego St. 4-0 365 22
20. Utah 4-0 356 23
21. Florida 2-1 342 20
22. Notre Dame 3-1 246
23. West Virginia 3-1 212
24. Mississippi St. 3-1 148 17
25. LSU 3-1 92 25

Others receiving votes: NC State 87, Duke 79, Texas Tech 40, Florida St. 35, Memphis 26, Iowa 16, Stanford 8, California 7, Colorado 5, UCF 4, Minnesota 3, Kansas St. 3, Oregon 3, Tennessee 1, Wake Forest 1.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

