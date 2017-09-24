The Top Twenty Five

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sep. 23, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:
|
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Alabama (52)
|4-0
|1515
|1
|2. Clemson (8)
|4-0
|1458
|2
|3. Oklahoma (1)
|4-0
|1397
|3
|4. Penn St.
|4-0
|1304
|4
|5. Southern Cal
|4-0
|1247
|5
|6. Washington
|4-0
|1188
|7
|7. Georgia
|4-0
|1136
|11
|8. Michigan
|4-0
|1088
|8
|9. TCU
|4-0
|1028
|16
|10. Wisconsin
|3-0
|1023
|9
|11. Ohio St.
|3-1
|1016
|10
|12. Virginia Tech
|4-0
|828
|13
|13. Auburn
|3-1
|701
|15
|14. Miami
|2-0
|693
|14
|15. Oklahoma St.
|3-1
|665
|6
|16. Washington St.
|4-0
|551
|18
|17. Louisville
|3-1
|502
|19
|18. South Florida
|4-0
|406
|21
|19. San Diego St.
|4-0
|365
|22
|20. Utah
|4-0
|356
|23
|21. Florida
|2-1
|342
|20
|22. Notre Dame
|3-1
|246
|–
|23. West Virginia
|3-1
|212
|–
|24. Mississippi St.
|3-1
|148
|17
|25. LSU
|3-1
|92
|25
Others receiving votes: NC State 87, Duke 79, Texas Tech 40, Florida St. 35, Memphis 26, Iowa 16, Stanford 8, California 7, Colorado 5, UCF 4, Minnesota 3, Kansas St. 3, Oregon 3, Tennessee 1, Wake Forest 1.
