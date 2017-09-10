The Top Twenty Five

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sept. 5, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:
|
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Alabama (58)
|2-0
|1522
|1
|2. Oklahoma (2)
|2-0
|1447
|5
|3. Clemson (1)
|2-0
|1380
|3
|4. Southern Cal
|2-0
|1324
|6
|5. Penn St.
|2-0
|1299
|4
|6. Washington
|2-0
|1124
|7
|7. Michigan
|2-0
|1107
|8
|8. Ohio St.
|1-1
|1003
|2
|9. Oklahoma St.
|2-0
|1002
|11
|10. Wisconsin
|2-0
|993
|9
|11. Florida St.
|0-1
|944
|10
|12. LSU
|2-0
|935
|12
|13. Georgia
|2-0
|882
|15
|14. Louisville
|2-0
|658
|17
|15. Auburn
|1-1
|591
|13
|16. Virginia Tech
|2-0
|559
|18
|17. Miami
|1-0
|542
|16
|18. Kansas St.
|2-0
|475
|19
|19. Stanford
|1-1
|364
|14
|20. TCU
|2-0
|352
|23
|21. Washington St.
|2-0
|233
|20
|22. South Florida
|2-0
|188
|21
|23. Tennessee
|2-0
|159
|25
|24. Florida
|0-1
|146
|22
|25. UCLA
|2-0
|119
|–
Others receiving votes: Utah 101, South Carolina 72, Colorado 66, West Virginia 63, Oregon 61, Maryland 42, Notre Dame 31, San Diego St. 16, Houston 10, Mississippi St. 3, Boise St. 3, Texas Tech 2, Iowa 2, California 2, Vanderbilt 2, Michigan St. 1.
