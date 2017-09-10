The Top Twenty Five

501.5
By The Associated Press September 10, 2017 2:02 pm 09/10/2017 02:02pm
The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sept. 5, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Prv
1. Alabama (58) 2-0 1522 1
2. Oklahoma (2) 2-0 1447 5
3. Clemson (1) 2-0 1380 3
4. Southern Cal 2-0 1324 6
5. Penn St. 2-0 1299 4
6. Washington 2-0 1124 7
7. Michigan 2-0 1107 8
8. Ohio St. 1-1 1003 2
9. Oklahoma St. 2-0 1002 11
10. Wisconsin 2-0 993 9
11. Florida St. 0-1 944 10
12. LSU 2-0 935 12
13. Georgia 2-0 882 15
14. Louisville 2-0 658 17
15. Auburn 1-1 591 13
16. Virginia Tech 2-0 559 18
17. Miami 1-0 542 16
18. Kansas St. 2-0 475 19
19. Stanford 1-1 364 14
20. TCU 2-0 352 23
21. Washington St. 2-0 233 20
22. South Florida 2-0 188 21
23. Tennessee 2-0 159 25
24. Florida 0-1 146 22
25. UCLA 2-0 119

Others receiving votes: Utah 101, South Carolina 72, Colorado 66, West Virginia 63, Oregon 61, Maryland 42, Notre Dame 31, San Diego St. 16, Houston 10, Mississippi St. 3, Boise St. 3, Texas Tech 2, Iowa 2, California 2, Vanderbilt 2, Michigan St. 1.

