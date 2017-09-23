201.5
Texas Tech DB Vaughnte Dorsey injured.

By The Associated Press September 23, 2017 3:53 pm 09/23/2017 03:53pm
LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Texas Tech junior defensive back Vaughnte Dorsey was injured on kickoff coverage midway through the fourth quarter in a game against Houston on Saturday and was removed on a stretcher.

The injury, with 7:26 left in the fourth quarter, happened on the Houston sideline. The injury after the Red Raiders had taken a 27-10 lead.

Dorsey did give a thumbs up to the crowd as he was carted out of the stadium.

