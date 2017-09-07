501.5
Texas QB Buechele a game-day decision with sore shoulder

By The Associated Press September 7, 2017 9:12 pm 09/07/2017 09:12pm
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas starting quarterback Shane Buechele did not throw in practice again Thursday because of a bruised shoulder and coach Tom Herman says his status against San Jose State will be a game-day decision.

Buechele is 5-8 in his career as a starter. He threw for 375 yards and two touchdowns last week in a season-opening loss to Maryland. He finished the game but hasn’t thrown in practice since.

If Buechele can’t play Saturday, freshman Sam Ehlinger will start with wide receiver Jerrod Heard as the emergency option for the Longhorns. Heard is a former quarterback who started much of the 2015 season when Texas finished 5-7.

Buechele set a Texas freshman record last season with nearly 3,000 yards passing and 21 touchdowns.

