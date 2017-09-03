501.5
Taylor Swift releases new song ‘…Ready For It?’

By The Associated Press September 3, 2017 1:31 pm 09/03/2017 01:31pm
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Taylor Swift wants to know if we’re “…Ready For It ?”

The pop star released the pulsating new song off of her upcoming album “reputation” on Sunday after previewing it during a college football game on ESPN Saturday night. The song quickly became a trending topic on Twitter.

Swift previously released the somewhat divisive single “Look What You Made Me Do” and a self-aware music video in anticipation of the new album.

“Reputation” will mark her sixth studio effort following the album “1989,” which was released in 2014. It will be available on Nov. 10.

