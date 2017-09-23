Tabary leads McNeese to 27-12 win over Houston Baptist

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — James Tabary threw for 184 yards and two scores as McNeese took control in the final quarter to roll to a 27-12 win over Houston Baptist on Saturday night.

HBU led 10-3 early after Alec Chadwick kicked a 29-yard field goal and Raphael Lewis picked off Tabary, returning it 21 yards for a score.

McNeese (3-1, 1-1 Southland Conference) charged back when Gunnar Raborn kicked his second field goal, a 25-yarder to end the first half trailing 10-6.

Tabary hit Kent Shelby on a 14-yard scoring toss, and threw a 6-yard touchdown pass to Darious Crawley early in the fourth quarter. David Hamm added a 1-yard scoring run in the closing seconds to seal the win.

McNeese dominated the Huskies, racking up 306 total yards to HBU’s 132, in the first meeting between the schools. The Cowboys held HBU (1-3, 0-2) to just 45 yards passing as Bailey Zappe was 7 of 17 with two interceptions.

