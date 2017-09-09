501.5
Stuart’s 4 touchdowns lead Duquesne past Valparaiso, 45-40

By The Associated Press September 9, 2017 5:18 pm 09/09/2017 05:18pm
VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP) — Tommy Stuart threw for three touchdowns and ran for a fourth as Duquesne held off a late comeback from Valparaiso Saturday to earn its first win of the season, 45-40.

Stuart found Nehari Crawford for a pair of first-quarter touchdowns and hit Chavas Rawlins with a short touchdown to send the Dukes into halftime with a 31-21 advantage.

Stuart nosed in from 2-yards out with 10:43 left in the game to give the Dukes a 45-28 advantage.

Jimmy Seewald fired four touchdown passes, including a pair in the fourth quarter to cut the Dukes’ lead with 2:19 left, but was picked off at the Duquesne 35 with 1:09 remaining. Seewald found Donny Navarro with a 6-yard pass, then hit Parker Fox with an 80-yard bomb with 2:19 left.

Reigning Jerry Rice Award winner A.J. Hines ran for 100 yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries for Duquesne (1-1).

