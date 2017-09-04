501.5
Seminoles’ Deondre Francois to have knee surgery Tuesday

By The Associated Press September 4, 2017 1:44 pm 09/04/2017 01:44pm
Alabama defensive back Ronnie Harrison (15) hits Florida State quarterback Deondre Francois (12) during the second half of an NCAA football game, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017, in Atlanta. Alabama won 24-7. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida State quarterback Deondre Francois will have season-ending knee surgery Tuesday.

Coach Jimbo Fisher said Monday the sophomore faces four to six months of rehabilitation after his operation for his torn patellar tendon in his left knee.

Francois was hurt during the fourth quarter of Saturday’s loss to top-ranked Alabama in Atlanta. The third-ranked Seminoles host Louisiana-Monroe on Saturday.

Fisher said James Blackman will replace Francois. The only other time a Florida State quarterback started as a true freshman was in 1985 when Chip Ferguson faced Miami.

Junior J.J. Cosentino has played in five games the past two seasons. Also on the roster are true freshman Bailey Hockman and walk-on freshman Jake Rizzo.

More AP college football: www.collegefootball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

