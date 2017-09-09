501.5
Sacred Heart rallies to beat Lafayette 38-24

By The Associated Press September 9, 2017 9:43 pm 09/09/2017 09:43pm
EASTON, Pa. (AP) — Kevin Duke threw for 219 yards and a touchdown, Ose Imeokparia and Jordan Meachum each ran for two scores, and Sacred Heart rallied to beat Lafayette 38-24 on Saturday.

Trailing 10-0 at the end of the first quarter, Duke hit Andrew O’Neil on a 7-yard TD pass to tie it after a Josh Freiria field goal. Imeokparia scored the go-ahead TD on an 8-yard run in the third quarter and the Pioneers (2-0) pulled away on Meachum’s 1-yard plunge after the defense stopped Lafayette (0-2) on downs.

Imeokparia, who gained 97 yards on 18 carries, scored in the fourth on a 2-yard run that was set up by Khaamal Whitaker’s interception and 82-yard return of a pass by Sean O’Malley. Meachum, 98 yards on 14 carries, also scored in the fourth, on a 22-yard run.

Sacred Heart had 506 yards of total offense while holding the Leopards to 316.

O’Malley was 25 of 44 for 276 yards passing and threw for three TDS, a 9-yarder to DeSean Brown, a 12-yarder to Matt Mrazek, and a 5-yarder to Nick Pearson, who had a career-high nine catches for 107 yards.

