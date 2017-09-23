Penny scores 3 TDs, No. 22 SDSU holds off Air Force 28-24

AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. (AP) — Rashaad Penny scored three times, including a 53-yard scamper with 5:39 remaining, and No. 22 San Diego State held off Air Force 28-24 on Saturday night in a game that was delayed 88 minutes by lightning.

The nation’s leading rusher struggled early in the soggy conditions, but finally found some running room as the Aztecs (4-0, 1-0 Mountain West) began their quest to capture a third straight conference title. Penny finished with 128 yards rushing, which was 68 below his season average.

Penny’s go-ahead run came moments after Air Force (1-2, 0-1) took the lead when Tim McVey took a pitch, jumped over a San Diego State defender on the ground, landed backward and twirled into the end zone for a 12-yard score.

Air Force got the ball back with 2:12 left, but the Trey Lomax intercepted Arion Worthman’s fourth-down pass to help the Aztecs extend their winning streak to seven straight over the Falcons.

It was by no means a thing of beauty for San Diego State, which had a punt blocked, missed a field goal and fumbled deep in Air Force territory.

The rain played a starring role early. It started steady at kickoff and grew more intense with every wind gust. The conditions led to a botched extra point by Air Force, a punt from San Diego State that traveled only 17 yards and conservative play calling. The Falcons led 9-0 with 7:56 remaining in the second quarter when the game was halted and the teams sent to their locker rooms.

It was the first weather delay at Falcon Stadium since 1993 against the Aztecs.

San Diego State made some adjustments during the break and Penny scored a 2-yard TD with 5:55 remaining before halftime.

Given the lengthy delay, both teams agreed to skip intermission and headed straight into the third quarter.

THE TAKEAWAY

San Diego State: Big exhale. The Aztecs couldn’t get anything going the first half, but Penny saved the night with his big run.

Air Force: The Falcons fell to 19-77-3 all-time against ranked teams, including a 5-16 record under coach Troy Calhoun.

PUNT BLOCK

Air Force’s Garrett Kauppila blocked a punt in the fourth quarter, with Lesley Dalger scooping it up and heading toward the end zone. But Dalger lost control of the ball around the 4. No matter, Worthman scored on a 1-yard dive with 12:35 remaining.

EMPTY SEATS

Air Force announced the attendance at 27,575, but there was hardly anyone in the seats once the teams returned to the field.

UP NEXT

San Diego State: Hosts Northern Illinois on Saturday. The Aztecs lead the series 5-0.

Air Force: Travels to New Mexico. The Falcons lost 45-40 in a game that was played in Dallas last October.

___

More AP college football: http://collegefootball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.