Oklahoma’s Bledsoe sues NCAA for lost eligibility

By The Associated Press September 11, 2017 6:26 pm 09/11/2017 06:26pm
NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma defensive lineman Amani Bledsoe has filed a lawsuit against the NCAA after being suspended for failing a test for performance-enhancing drugs.

According to court documents, a civil lawsuit filed Aug. 24 in Cleveland County, Oklahoma asked the NCAA to lift the suspension and restore a year of eligibility. It also seeks reimbursement for court costs and attorney fees.

The lawsuit says Bledsoe ran out of a supplement and took some of a teammate’s supplement last year before submitting to a random NCAA drug test. The NCAA notified Oklahoma that Bledsoe’s sample contained a banned substance called clomiphene. Bledsoe said he was surprised. He appealed, but it was denied.

The sophomore from Lawrence, Kansas, played in six games as a true freshman last season. The suspension cost Bledsoe the final six games of that season and runs through Oct. 5 this season, four games into OU’s schedule.

