No. 22 Florida cancels home opener because of Hurricane Irma

By The Associated Press September 7, 2017 6:29 pm 09/07/2017 06:29pm
Northern Colorado (1-0) at No. 22 Florida (0-1) has been canceled because of impending Hurricane Irma.

The game will not be made up because the schools do not share a common bye week.

UP NEXT:

Northern Colorado: Plays at Colorado on Sept. 16, another payday game for a school from the Football Championship Subdivision.

Florida: Hosts No. 25 Tennessee on Sept. 16, the Southeastern Conference opener for both teams. The Volunteers ended an 11-game losing streak in the series last year, winning 38-28 in Knoxville.

More AP college football: www.collegefootball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

