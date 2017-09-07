No. 22 Florida cancels home opener because of Hurricane Irma

Northern Colorado (1-0) at No. 22 Florida (0-1) has been canceled because of impending Hurricane Irma.

The game will not be made up because the schools do not share a common bye week.

UP NEXT:

Northern Colorado: Plays at Colorado on Sept. 16, another payday game for a school from the Football Championship Subdivision.

Florida: Hosts No. 25 Tennessee on Sept. 16, the Southeastern Conference opener for both teams. The Volunteers ended an 11-game losing streak in the series last year, winning 38-28 in Knoxville.

