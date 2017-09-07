No. 20 Washington State seeks revenge on Boise State

Boise State (1-0) at No. 20 Washington State (1-0), Saturday 10:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Line: Washington State by 8½.

Series record: Washington State leads 4-1

WHAT’S AT STAKE

Washington State wants to continue a good start after shutting out Montana State last weekend in the season opener. The Cougars also seek revenge for last season’s 31-28 loss at Boise State, a game coach Mike Leach says the Cougars should have won. Boise State has a four-game winning streak against teams from the Pac-12, and is seeking to break into the Top 25 for the 16th consecutive season.

KEY MATCHUP

Boise State QB Brett Rypien, who was sacked four times by Troy last weekend, against the Washington State pass rush that sacked a mobile Montana State quarterback three times.

Washington State QB Luke Falk will try to add to his lengthy list of passing records against the Boise State defense.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Boise State: WR Cedrick Wilson is a candidate for the Biletnikoff Award. Backup QB Montell Cozart played decisive minutes last weekend, sparking talk of a quarterback controversy in Boise. Rypien will start, but Cozart will likely play again versus WSU.

Washington State: Falk needs just 101 passing yards to break Connor Halliday’s WSU career record of 11,304. RB James Williams caught 13 passes for 163 yards last week.

FACTS & FIGURES

Rypien, a native of Spokane, is a nephew of former WSU great Mark Rypien … Boise State beat Washington State and Oregon State of the Pac-12 last year … This is the first ranked opponent Boise State has faced since 2014 … Boise State ranks third among FBS programs in all-time winning percentage, trailing Michigan and Notre Dame … Washington State opens the season with five consecutive home games, all in September … Montana State threw just 12 passes against Washington State, completing five … Leach said this week he does not believe in Bigfoot, but he believes in life on other planets.

