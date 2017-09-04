No. 17 Florida sticks with QB Franks after lopsided loss

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — No. 17 Florida is sticking with quarterback Feleipe Franks after a lackluster performance in the season opener.

Coach Jim McElwain made the announcement Monday, two days after pulling Franks and replacing him with Notre Dame transfer Malik Zaire.

Franks completed 5 of 9 passes for 75 yards in a 33-17 loss to 11th-ranked Michigan in Arlington, Texas. The redshirt freshman fumbled twice and was sacked once. McElwain benched him early in the third quarter.

Franks made a few nice throws, but seemed mostly overwhelmed. It didn’t help that Florida’s offensive line got manhandled for the second time in as many games against Michigan.

Zaire completed 9 of 17 passes for 106 yards and was sacked five times.

The Gators host Northern Colorado (1-0) on Saturday night.

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.