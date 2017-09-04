501.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Football » No. 17 Florida sticks…

No. 17 Florida sticks with QB Franks after lopsided loss

By The Associated Press September 4, 2017 12:23 pm 09/04/2017 12:23pm
Share

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — No. 17 Florida is sticking with quarterback Feleipe Franks after a lackluster performance in the season opener.

Coach Jim McElwain made the announcement Monday, two days after pulling Franks and replacing him with Notre Dame transfer Malik Zaire.

Franks completed 5 of 9 passes for 75 yards in a 33-17 loss to 11th-ranked Michigan in Arlington, Texas. The redshirt freshman fumbled twice and was sacked once. McElwain benched him early in the third quarter.

Franks made a few nice throws, but seemed mostly overwhelmed. It didn’t help that Florida’s offensive line got manhandled for the second time in as many games against Michigan.

Zaire completed 9 of 17 passes for 106 yards and was sacked five times.

The Gators host Northern Colorado (1-0) on Saturday night.

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News National News NCAA Football Other Sports Sports
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

The 11 most obese states in America

Obesity remains a public health epidemic in this country. See which states have the highest adult obesity rates.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?