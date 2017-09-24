NCAA Football

201.5
By The Associated Press September 24, 2017 3:46 am 09/24/2017 03:46am
All Times EDT
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Clemson 2 0 81 28 4 0 151 37
Wake Forest 1 0 34 10 4 0 151 46
NC State 1 0 27 21 3 1 141 92
Louisville 1 1 68 82 3 1 145 113
Syracuse 0 0 0 0 2 2 140 89
Boston 0 2 17 68 1 3 60 137
Florida St. 0 1 21 27 0 2 28 51
Coastal Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Duke 1 0 27 17 4 0 162 61
Georgia Tech 1 0 35 17 2 1 113 69
Virginia Tech 0 0 0 0 4 0 160 41
Virginia 0 0 0 0 3 1 125 85
Miami 0 0 0 0 2 0 93 43
Pittsburgh 0 1 17 35 1 3 80 148
North Carolina 0 2 52 74 1 3 135 132

___

Saturday, Sep. 16

Virginia 38, UConn 18

Oklahoma St. 59, Pittsburgh 21

NC State 49, Furman 16

Duke 34, Baylor 20

Wake Forest 46, Utah St. 10

North Carolina 53, Old Dominion 23

Syracuse 41, Cent. Michigan 17

Notre Dame 49, Boston 20

Virginia Tech 64, East Carolina 17

Georgia Tech at UCF, 7:30 p.m.

Clemson 47, Louisville 21

Miami at Florida St., ppd.

Friday’s Games

Virginia 42, Boise St. 23

Saturday’s Games

NC State 27, Florida St. 21

Louisville 42, Kent St. 3

Georgia Tech 35, Pittsburgh 17

Virginia Tech 38, Old Dominion 0

Wake Forest 20, Appalachian St. 19

Clemson 34, Boston 7

Duke 27, North Carolina 17

Miami 52, Toledo 30

LSU 35, Syracuse 26

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
East Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
South Florida 1 0 43 7 4 0 163 69
UCF 0 0 0 0 2 0 99 27
Cincinnati 0 1 32 42 2 2 93 109
Temple 0 1 7 43 2 2 68 126
UConn 0 0 0 0 1 1 45 58
East Carolina 0 0 0 0 0 3 51 154
West Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Navy 2 0 65 53 3 0 107 72
Memphis 0 0 0 0 3 0 129 105
SMU 0 0 0 0 3 1 192 123
Houston 0 0 0 0 2 1 81 46
Tulane 0 1 21 23 2 2 99 110
Tulsa 0 0 0 0 1 3 154 171

___

Friday, Sep. 15

South Florida 47, Illinois 23

Temple 29, UMass 21

Saturday, Sep. 16

Virginia 38, UConn 18

Memphis 48, UCLA 45

TCU 56, SMU 36

Virginia Tech 64, East Carolina 17

Oklahoma 56, Tulane 14

Toledo 54, Tulsa 51

Georgia Tech at UCF, 7:30 p.m.

Houston 38, Rice 3

Cincinnati 21, Miami (Ohio) 17

Thursday’s Games

South Florida 43, Temple 7

Saturday’s Games

Texas Tech 27, Houston 24

Tulane 21, Army 17

New Mexico 16, Tulsa 13

UCF 38, Maryland 10

Navy 42, Cincinnati 32

SMU 44, Arkansas St. 21

Memphis 44, S. Illinois 31

Sunday’s Games

East Carolina at UConn, Noon

BIG 12 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Oklahoma 1 0 49 41 4 0 192 78
TCU 1 0 44 31 4 0 191 74
West Virginia 1 0 56 34 3 1 195 101
Texas Tech 0 0 0 0 3 0 135 79
Oklahoma St. 0 1 31 44 3 1 193 96
Iowa St. 0 0 0 0 2 1 124 82
Kansas St. 0 0 0 0 2 1 117 40
Texas 0 0 0 0 1 2 121 78
Kansas 0 1 34 56 1 3 129 159
Baylor 0 1 41 49 0 4 116 148

___

Saturday, Sep. 16

Iowa St. 41, Akron 14

West Virginia 59, Delaware St. 16

Ohio 42, Kansas 30

Oklahoma St. 59, Pittsburgh 21

Duke 34, Baylor 20

TCU 56, SMU 36

Oklahoma 56, Tulane 14

Vanderbilt 14, Kansas St. 7

Texas Tech 52, Arizona St. 45

Southern Cal 27, Texas 24

Saturday’s Games

West Virginia 56, Kansas 34

Texas Tech 27, Houston 24

TCU 44, Oklahoma St. 31

Oklahoma 49, Baylor 41

BIG TEN CONFERENCE
East Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Michigan 1 0 28 10 4 0 126 54
Penn St. 1 0 21 19 4 0 162 33
Ohio St. 1 0 49 21 3 1 157 80
Maryland 0 0 0 0 2 1 124 96
Michigan St. 0 0 0 0 2 1 81 62
Indiana 0 1 21 49 2 1 107 83
Rutgers 0 1 17 27 1 3 109 73
West Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Nebraska 1 0 27 17 2 2 122 116
Minnesota 0 0 0 0 3 0 99 24
Wisconsin 0 0 0 0 3 0 130 30
Iowa 0 1 19 21 3 1 118 79
Illinois 0 0 0 0 2 1 67 75
Northwestern 0 0 0 0 2 1 97 68
Purdue 0 1 10 28 2 2 117 87

___

Friday, Sep. 15

South Florida 47, Illinois 23

Saturday, Sep. 16

N. Illinois 21, Nebraska 17

Michigan 29, Air Force 13

Wisconsin 40, BYU 6

Rutgers 65, Morgan St. 0

Iowa 31, North Texas 14

FIU at Indiana, 3:30 p.m.

Minnesota 34, Middle Tennessee 3

Purdue 35, Missouri 3

Ohio St. 38, Army 7

Northwestern 49, Bowling Green 7

Penn St. 56, Georgia St. 0

Saturday’s Games

Ohio St. 54, UNLV 21

UCF 38, Maryland 10

Indiana 52, Georgia Southern 17

Nebraska 27, Rutgers 17

Michigan 28, Purdue 10

Penn St. 21, Iowa 19

Notre Dame 38, Michigan St. 18

CONFERENCE USA
East Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
FIU 1 0 13 7 2 1 47 78
Marshall 0 0 0 0 2 1 72 63
Middle Tennessee 0 0 0 0 2 2 63 98
Old Dominion 0 0 0 0 2 2 71 115
W. Kentucky 0 1 22 23 2 2 93 81
FAU 0 0 0 0 1 3 109 107
Charlotte 0 0 0 0 0 4 45 142
West Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Louisiana Tech 1 0 23 22 2 2 112 120
North Texas 1 0 46 43 2 2 151 142
Rice 1 1 38 27 1 3 48 127
UTSA 0 0 0 0 3 0 112 41
Southern Miss 0 0 0 0 2 1 90 41
UAB 0 1 43 46 2 2 142 127
UTEP 0 1 14 31 0 4 51 191

___

Friday, Sep. 15

Arizona 63, UTEP 16

Saturday, Sep. 16

UAB 30, Coastal Carolina 23

North Carolina 53, Old Dominion 23

Iowa 31, North Texas 14

FIU at Indiana, 3:30 p.m.

Minnesota 34, Middle Tennessee 3

NC A&T 35, Charlotte 31

FAU 45, Bethune-Cookman 0

Marshall 21, Kent St. 0

Southern Miss 28, Louisiana-Monroe 17

UTSA 51, Southern 17

Louisiana Tech 23, W. Kentucky 22

Houston 38, Rice 3

Saturday’s Games

Virginia Tech 38, Old Dominion 0

South Carolina 17, Louisiana Tech 16

Georgia St. 28, Charlotte 0

North Texas 46, UAB 43

Buffalo 34, FAU 31

W. Kentucky 33, Ball St. 21

Middle Tennessee 24, Bowling Green 13

FIU 13, Rice 7

UTSA 44, Texas St. 14

New Mexico St. 41, UTEP 14

INDEPENDENTS
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Notre Dame 0 0 0 0 3 1 155 74
Army 0 0 0 0 2 2 109 82
BYU 0 0 0 0 1 3 39 92
UMass 0 0 0 0 0 5 104 139

___

Friday, Sep. 15

Temple 29, UMass 21

Saturday, Sep. 16

Wisconsin 40, BYU 6

Notre Dame 49, Boston 20

Ohio St. 38, Army 7

Saturday’s Games

Tennessee 17, UMass 13

Tulane 21, Army 17

Notre Dame 38, Michigan St. 18

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Ohio 1 0 27 20 3 1 149 94
Miami (Ohio) 1 0 31 14 2 2 105 76
Buffalo 0 0 0 0 2 2 91 79
Akron 0 0 0 0 1 3 83 118
Kent St. 0 0 0 0 1 3 44 150
Bowling Green 0 0 0 0 0 4 57 143
West Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Toledo 0 0 0 0 3 1 168 140
N. Illinois 0 0 0 0 2 1 79 50
Ball St. 0 0 0 0 2 2 121 101
W. Michigan 0 0 0 0 2 2 131 119
E. Michigan 0 1 20 27 2 1 60 47
Cent. Michigan 0 1 14 31 2 2 106 126

___

Saturday, Sep. 16

N. Illinois 21, Nebraska 17

Iowa St. 41, Akron 14

Ohio 42, Kansas 30

Ball St. 28, Tennessee Tech 13

Syracuse 41, Cent. Michigan 17

Buffalo 33, Colgate 10

Marshall 21, Kent St. 0

W. Michigan 37, Idaho 28

Toledo 54, Tulsa 51

Northwestern 49, Bowling Green 7

Cincinnati 21, Miami (Ohio) 17

Saturday’s Games

Louisville 42, Kent St. 3

Ohio 27, E. Michigan 20

Miami (Ohio) 31, Cent. Michigan 14

Miami 52, Toledo 30

Troy 22, Akron 17

W. Michigan 49, Wagner 14

Buffalo 34, FAU 31

W. Kentucky 33, Ball St. 21

Middle Tennessee 24, Bowling Green 13

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE
Mountain Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Boise St. 1 0 28 14 2 2 119 116
Utah St. 1 0 61 10 2 2 132 128
Wyoming 1 0 28 21 2 2 71 94
Colorado St. 0 0 0 0 2 2 122 95
New Mexico 0 1 14 28 2 2 96 85
Air Force 0 1 24 28 1 2 99 57
West Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
San Diego St. 1 0 28 24 4 0 116 78
Hawaii 0 1 21 28 2 2 123 137
Fresno St. 0 0 0 0 1 2 92 89
UNLV 0 0 0 0 1 2 105 113
San Jose St. 0 1 10 61 1 4 82 226
Nevada 0 0 0 0 0 4 79 143

___

Thursday, Sep. 14

Boise St. 28, New Mexico 14

Saturday, Sep. 16

Michigan 29, Air Force 13

Wake Forest 46, Utah St. 10

Oregon 49, Wyoming 13

Alabama 41, Colorado St. 23

Idaho St. 30, Nevada 28

Washington 48, Fresno St. 16

Utah 54, San Jose St. 16

San Diego St. 20, Stanford 17

Friday’s Games

Virginia 42, Boise St. 23

Saturday’s Games

Ohio St. 54, UNLV 21

New Mexico 16, Tulsa 13

Washington St. 45, Nevada 7

San Diego St. 28, Air Force 24

Utah St. 61, San Jose St. 10

Wyoming 28, Hawaii 21

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
South Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Southern Cal 2 0 72 44 4 0 148 99
Utah 1 0 30 24 4 0 140 69
Arizona St. 1 0 37 35 2 2 139 148
Colorado 0 1 10 37 3 1 105 64
Arizona 0 1 24 30 2 2 165 89
UCLA 0 1 34 58 2 2 180 173
North Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Washington 1 0 37 10 4 0 178 47
Washington St. 1 0 52 23 4 0 175 74
Stanford 1 1 82 76 2 2 161 103
California 0 1 20 30 3 1 115 96
Oregon 0 1 35 37 3 1 203 106
Oregon St. 0 1 23 52 1 3 99 190

___

Friday, Sep. 15

Arizona 63, UTEP 16

Saturday, Sep. 16

Memphis 48, UCLA 45

Colorado 41, N. Colorado 21

Washington St. 52, Oregon St. 23

Oregon 49, Wyoming 13

Texas Tech 52, Arizona St. 45

Southern Cal 27, Texas 24

Washington 48, Fresno St. 16

Utah 54, San Jose St. 16

California 27, Mississippi 16

San Diego St. 20, Stanford 17

Friday’s Games

Utah 30, Arizona 24

Saturday’s Games

Southern Cal 30, California 20

Washington St. 45, Nevada 7

Washington 37, Colorado 10

Arizona St. 37, Oregon 35

Stanford 58, UCLA 34

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
West Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Alabama 1 0 59 0 4 0 165 40
Auburn 1 0 51 14 3 1 122 45
Texas A&M 1 0 50 43 3 1 163 123
Mississippi St. 1 1 40 38 3 1 146 59
LSU 0 1 7 37 3 1 114 73
Mississippi 0 0 0 0 2 1 108 77
Arkansas 0 1 43 50 1 2 99 85
East Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Florida 2 0 54 47 2 1 71 80
Georgia 1 0 31 3 4 0 124 46
Kentucky 1 1 50 41 3 1 101 74
South Carolina 1 1 44 36 3 1 96 80
Tennessee 0 1 20 26 3 1 121 87
Vanderbilt 0 1 0 59 3 1 84 72
Missouri 0 2 27 82 1 3 102 160

___

Saturday, Sep. 16

Texas A&M 45, Louisiana-Lafayette 21

Florida 26, Tennessee 20

Purdue 35, Missouri 3

Auburn 24, Mercer 10

Mississippi St. 37, LSU 7

Alabama 41, Colorado St. 23

Georgia 42, Samford 14

Vanderbilt 14, Kansas St. 7

Kentucky 23, South Carolina 13

California 27, Mississippi 16

Saturday’s Games

Texas A&M 50, Arkansas 43

Tennessee 17, UMass 13

Alabama 59, Vanderbilt 0

South Carolina 17, Louisiana Tech 16

Georgia 31, Mississippi St. 3

LSU 35, Syracuse 26

Auburn 51, Missouri 14

Florida 28, Kentucky 27

SUN BELT CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Troy 1 0 27 24 3 1 96 72
Appalachian St. 1 0 20 13 2 2 103 71
Idaho 1 0 29 23 2 2 101 110
Louisiana-Monroe 1 0 56 50 1 2 102 115
New Mexico St. 0 1 24 27 2 2 126 106
Arkansas St. 0 0 0 0 1 2 105 90
Coastal Carolina 0 0 0 0 1 2 71 110
Georgia St. 0 0 0 0 1 2 38 73
Louisiana-Lafayette 0 1 50 56 1 3 164 215
South Alabama 0 1 23 29 1 3 102 120
Texas St. 0 1 13 20 1 3 50 112
Georgia Southern 0 0 0 0 0 3 36 115

___

Saturday, Sep. 16

Texas A&M 45, Louisiana-Lafayette 21

UAB 30, Coastal Carolina 23

Southern Miss 28, Louisiana-Monroe 17

Appalachian St. 20, Texas St. 13

South Alabama 45, Alabama A&M 0

W. Michigan 37, Idaho 28

Arkansas St. 48, Ark.-Pine Bluff 3

Penn St. 56, Georgia St. 0

Troy 27, New Mexico St. 24

Saturday’s Games

Idaho 29, South Alabama 23

Wake Forest 20, Appalachian St. 19

Indiana 52, Georgia Southern 17

Louisiana-Monroe 56, Louisiana-Lafayette 50

Troy 22, Akron 17

Georgia St. 28, Charlotte 0

W. Illinois 52, Coastal Carolina 10

SMU 44, Arkansas St. 21

UTSA 44, Texas St. 14

New Mexico St. 41, UTEP 14

BIG SKY CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Weber St. 1 0 41 3 3 1 168 60
N. Colorado 1 0 43 42 2 1 105 97
E. Washington 1 0 48 41 2 2 127 158
Sacramento St. 1 0 54 27 2 2 140 108
UC Davis 1 1 40 55 2 2 92 100
Montana St. 1 0 49 21 1 2 76 83
N. Arizona 1 0 28 10 1 2 72 110
Idaho St. 0 1 42 43 2 2 122 128
Montana 0 1 41 48 2 2 149 137
S. Utah 0 1 27 54 2 2 123 166
North Dakota 0 1 21 49 1 3 78 131
Portland St. 0 1 14 37 0 3 52 92
Cal Poly 0 1 10 28 0 4 75 127

___

Saturday, Sep. 16

E. Washington 56, Fordham 21

Colorado 41, N. Colorado 21

Montana 56, Savannah St. 3

South Dakota 45, North Dakota 7

UC Davis 37, Portland St. 14

Idaho St. 30, Nevada 28

S. Utah 24, N. Iowa 21

Weber St. 31, Sacramento St. 24

Saturday’s Games

N. Colorado 43, Idaho St. 42

Montana St. 49, North Dakota 21

Weber St. 41, UC Davis 3

E. Washington 48, Montana 41

Sacramento St. 54, S. Utah 27

N. Arizona 28, Cal Poly 10

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Liberty 0 0 0 0 3 1 158 134
Monmouth (NJ) 0 0 0 0 3 1 121 90
Kennesaw St. 0 0 0 0 2 1 70 56
Presbyterian 0 0 0 0 2 2 69 135
Charleston Southern 0 0 0 0 1 2 83 68
Gardner-Webb 0 0 0 0 0 4 54 141

___

Saturday, Sep. 16

Elon 19, Charleston Southern 17

Liberty 42, Indiana St. 41

W. Carolina 42, Gardner-Webb 27

Presbyterian 28, Campbell 16

Albany (NY) 28, Monmouth (NJ) 14

Kennesaw St. 20, Alabama St. 14

Saturday’s Games

Wofford 27, Gardner-Webb 24

Monmouth (NJ) 30, Hampton 23

Charleston Southern 66, Point 0

Jacksonville St. 31, Liberty 10

Presbyterian 27, Cumberland (TN) 20

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
New Hampshire 2 0 52 37 3 1 100 100
Stony Brook 2 0 60 35 3 1 122 73
James Madison 1 0 28 10 4 0 189 48
Albany (NY) 1 0 19 10 3 1 90 55
Elon 1 0 36 33 3 1 102 128
Delaware 0 0 0 0 2 1 63 44
William & Mary 0 0 0 0 2 1 60 43
Richmond 0 1 33 36 2 2 155 122
Towson 0 1 17 25 2 2 60 102
Villanova 0 1 10 19 2 2 120 70
Maine 0 2 33 52 1 2 93 64
Rhode Island 0 2 32 63 1 3 76 103

___

Saturday, Sep. 16

Rhode Island 17, Harvard 10

Holy Cross 51, New Hampshire 26

Richmond 68, Howard 21

Delaware 41, Cornell 14

James Madison 75, Norfolk St. 14

Stony Brook 45, Sacred Heart 7

Elon 19, Charleston Southern 17

Villanova 59, Lafayette 0

William & Mary 30, Bucknell 9

Albany (NY) 28, Monmouth (NJ) 14

Towson 16, St. Francis (PA) 14

Saturday’s Games

James Madison 28, Maine 10

New Hampshire 28, Rhode Island 14

Stony Brook 25, Towson 17

Elon 36, Richmond 33

Albany (NY) 19, Villanova 10

INDEPENDENTS

___

IVY LEAGUE
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Yale 1 0 49 24 2 0 105 52
Harvard 1 0 45 28 1 1 55 45
Columbia 0 0 0 0 2 0 52 28
Dartmouth 0 0 0 0 2 0 65 33
Penn 0 0 0 0 2 0 107 71
Princeton 0 0 0 0 2 0 65 34
Brown 0 1 28 45 1 1 56 68
Cornell 0 1 24 49 0 2 38 90

___

Saturday, Sep. 16

Princeton 27, San Diego 17

Yale 56, Lehigh 28

Brown 28, Bryant 23

Rhode Island 17, Harvard 10

Penn 42, Ohio Dominican 24

Columbia 17, Wagner 14

Delaware 41, Cornell 14

Dartmouth 38, Stetson 7

Saturday’s Games

Harvard 45, Brown 28

Penn 65, Lehigh 47

Yale 49, Cornell 24

Columbia 35, Georgetown 14

Princeton 38, Lafayette 17

Dartmouth 27, Holy Cross 26

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
NC A&T 1 0 49 17 4 0 185 51
NC Central 1 0 33 28 2 1 81 88
Florida A&M 1 0 20 14 2 2 69 94
Hampton 1 0 28 15 2 2 110 104
Howard 1 0 26 24 2 2 121 170
Norfolk St. 1 0 17 7 1 3 47 116
SC State 0 1 28 33 1 2 77 47
Bethune-Cookman 0 1 24 26 1 3 65 135
Savannah St. 0 1 14 20 0 3 24 130
Morgan St. 0 1 17 49 0 4 17 150
Delaware St. 0 2 22 45 0 4 41 126

___

Saturday, Sep. 16

West Virginia 59, Delaware St. 16

Richmond 68, Howard 21

SC State 41, Johnson C. Smith 0

Montana 56, Savannah St. 3

Rutgers 65, Morgan St. 0

James Madison 75, Norfolk St. 14

Tennessee St. 24, Florida A&M 13

NC A&T 35, Charlotte 31

Hampton 59, Livingstone 0

FAU 45, Bethune-Cookman 0

Thursday’s Games

NC Central 33, SC State 28

Saturday’s Games

Howard 26, Bethune-Cookman 24

Norfolk St. 17, Delaware St. 7

Monmouth (NJ) 30, Hampton 23

Florida A&M 20, Savannah St. 14

NC A&T 49, Morgan St. 17

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Illinois St. 1 0 34 9 3 0 123 22
N. Dakota St. 0 0 0 0 3 0 168 20
South Dakota 0 0 0 0 3 0 157 41
South Dakota St. 0 0 0 0 3 0 133 50
W. Illinois 0 0 0 0 3 0 131 44
S. Illinois 0 0 0 0 2 1 121 64
Youngstown St. 0 0 0 0 2 1 110 37
N. Iowa 0 0 0 0 1 2 90 104
Missouri St. 0 1 9 34 1 3 80 161
Indiana St. 0 0 0 0 0 3 68 106

___

Saturday, Sep. 16

Youngstown St. 59, CCSU 9

Illinois St. 44, E. Illinois 13

South Dakota 45, North Dakota 7

Missouri St. 28, Murray St. 21

Liberty 42, Indiana St. 41

S. Illinois 35, SE Missouri 17

South Dakota St. 51, Drake 10

S. Utah 24, N. Iowa 21

Saturday’s Games

Illinois St. 34, Missouri St. 9

N. Dakota St. 56, Robert Morris 0

W. Illinois 52, Coastal Carolina 10

Memphis 44, S. Illinois 31

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
St. Francis (PA) 1 0 31 6 2 1 114 25
Duquesne 0 0 0 0 2 1 86 114
Bryant 0 0 0 0 2 2 129 169
Robert Morris 0 0 0 0 2 2 36 96
Sacred Heart 0 0 0 0 2 2 118 106
CCSU 0 0 0 0 1 3 104 153
Wagner 0 1 6 31 1 3 71 104

___

Saturday, Sep. 16

Brown 28, Bryant 23

Columbia 17, Wagner 14

Duquesne 28, Dayton 23

Youngstown St. 59, CCSU 9

Robert Morris 23, VMI 0

Stony Brook 45, Sacred Heart 7

Towson 16, St. Francis (PA) 14

Saturday’s Games

CCSU 57, Walsh 6

Bryant 45, Fordham 40

N. Dakota St. 56, Robert Morris 0

Bucknell 34, Sacred Heart 31

W. Michigan 49, Wagner 14

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
UT Martin 1 0 31 16 3 1 111 68
Austin Peay 1 0 27 7 2 2 120 77
E. Illinois 1 0 19 16 2 2 64 118
E. Kentucky 1 0 24 21 1 2 57 79
Tennessee St. 0 1 16 31 3 1 74 69
Jacksonville St. 0 0 0 0 2 1 68 60
Murray St. 0 1 7 27 1 3 108 103
SE Missouri 0 1 16 19 0 4 72 117
Tennessee Tech 0 1 21 24 0 4 62 120

___

Saturday, Sep. 16

Illinois St. 44, E. Illinois 13

Ball St. 28, Tennessee Tech 13

Missouri St. 28, Murray St. 21

UT Martin 21, Chattanooga 7

Tennessee St. 24, Florida A&M 13

S. Illinois 35, SE Missouri 17

Austin Peay 69, Morehead St. 13

Saturday’s Games

UT Martin 31, Tennessee St. 16

E. Kentucky 24, Tennessee Tech 21

Jacksonville St. 31, Liberty 10

Austin Peay 27, Murray St. 7

E. Illinois 19, SE Missouri 16

PATRIOT LEAGUE
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Holy Cross 1 0 20 0 2 2 117 80
Bucknell 0 1 0 20 2 2 88 87
Georgetown 0 0 0 0 1 2 42 59
Colgate 0 0 0 0 1 3 61 112
Fordham 0 0 0 0 1 3 105 196
Lafayette 0 0 0 0 0 4 53 166
Lehigh 0 0 0 0 0 4 137 205

___

Saturday, Sep. 16

Yale 56, Lehigh 28

Marist 14, Georgetown 12

E. Washington 56, Fordham 21

Holy Cross 51, New Hampshire 26

Villanova 59, Lafayette 0

William & Mary 30, Bucknell 9

Buffalo 33, Colgate 10

Saturday’s Games

Penn 65, Lehigh 47

Furman 45, Colgate 14

Bryant 45, Fordham 40

Columbia 35, Georgetown 14

Bucknell 34, Sacred Heart 31

Princeton 38, Lafayette 17

Dartmouth 27, Holy Cross 26

PIONEER LEAGUE
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Jacksonville 1 0 44 37 2 1 107 116
Campbell 1 0 49 21 2 2 145 65
Drake 1 0 38 13 2 2 110 155
Morehead St. 1 0 34 28 2 2 120 169
San Diego 1 0 38 17 2 2 96 99
Marist 1 1 75 61 2 2 95 118
Davidson 0 0 0 0 2 1 89 91
Butler 0 1 17 38 2 2 87 128
Dayton 0 1 28 34 1 3 86 98
Valparaiso 0 1 13 38 1 3 120 138
Stetson 0 2 38 87 0 4 48 167

___

Saturday, Sep. 16

Jacksonville 56, Walsh 31

Princeton 27, San Diego 17

Marist 14, Georgetown 12

Duquesne 28, Dayton 23

Valparaiso 44, Trinity International 10

Dartmouth 38, Stetson 7

Butler 27, Taylor 21

Presbyterian 28, Campbell 16

South Dakota St. 51, Drake 10

Austin Peay 69, Morehead St. 13

Davidson 42, Guilford 21

Saturday’s Games

Morehead St. 34, Dayton 28

Drake 38, Valparaiso 13

Campbell 49, Stetson 21

San Diego 38, Butler 17

Jacksonville 44, Marist 37

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Wofford 2 0 52 50 3 0 79 74
The Citadel 1 0 31 25 3 0 110 46
W. Carolina 1 0 38 34 3 1 161 119
ETSU 1 1 51 54 2 2 92 116
Chattanooga 1 0 63 7 1 3 93 100
Samford 0 1 34 38 2 2 125 144
Furman 0 1 23 24 1 3 115 121
Mercer 0 2 50 54 1 3 108 85
VMI 0 1 7 63 0 4 27 175

___

Saturday, Sep. 16

NC State 49, Furman 16

The Citadel 31, ETSU 25

Robert Morris 23, VMI 0

Auburn 24, Mercer 10

UT Martin 21, Chattanooga 7

W. Carolina 42, Gardner-Webb 27

Georgia 42, Samford 14

Saturday’s Games

Furman 45, Colgate 14

Chattanooga 63, VMI 7

Wofford 27, Gardner-Webb 24

ETSU 26, Mercer 23

W. Carolina 38, Samford 34

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Stephen F. Austin 2 0 57 41 2 2 85 150
Sam Houston St. 1 0 66 17 3 0 158 82
McNeese St. 1 1 62 49 3 1 138 97
Cent. Arkansas 1 0 38 6 2 1 98 74
Nicholls 1 1 54 101 2 2 112 138
Northwestern St. 1 0 35 28 1 2 69 103
Abilene Christian 1 1 34 23 1 3 58 99
Southeastern Louisiana 1 1 55 59 1 3 126 138
Houston Baptist 0 2 15 51 1 3 50 88
Lamar 0 2 49 84 1 3 135 149
Incarnate Word 0 1 31 37 0 3 53 159

___

Saturday, Sep. 16

Northwestern St. 35, Lamar 28

McNeese St. 34, Alcorn St. 27

Abilene Christian 24, Houston Baptist 3

Stephen F. Austin 37, Incarnate Word 31

Nicholls 44, Prairie View 13

Cent. Arkansas 38, Southeastern Louisiana 6

Saturday’s Games

McNeese St. 27, Houston Baptist 12

Sam Houston St. 66, Nicholls 17

Stephen F. Austin 20, Abilene Christian 10

Southeastern Louisiana 49, Lamar 21

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
West Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Grambling St. 2 0 74 27 3 1 111 80
Ark.-Pine Bluff 1 0 34 27 2 2 63 137
Prairie View 1 0 34 0 1 2 78 88
Southern 0 1 31 48 1 3 62 152
Texas Southern 0 1 13 30 0 3 37 83
East Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Alcorn St. 1 0 48 31 2 2 135 103
Alabama A&M 1 0 30 13 1 3 37 138
MVSU 0 1 6 38 0 3 16 165
Alabama St. 0 1 0 34 0 4 27 102
Jackson St. 0 2 48 70 0 4 63 150

___

Saturday, Sep. 16

South Alabama 45, Alabama A&M 0

McNeese St. 34, Alcorn St. 27

UTSA 51, Southern 17

Arkansas St. 48, Ark.-Pine Bluff 3

Nicholls 44, Prairie View 13

Grambling St. 36, Jackson St. 21

Kennesaw St. 20, Alabama St. 14

Saturday’s Games

Grambling St. 38, MVSU 6

Alcorn St. 48, Southern 31

Alabama A&M 30, Texas Southern 13

Ark.-Pine Bluff 34, Jackson St. 27

Prairie View 34, Alabama St. 0

Topics:
NCAA Football
