201.5
NAIA Football Poll

By The Associated Press September 25, 2017 6:49 pm 09/25/2017 06:49pm
Through Sept. 24
Record Pts Pv
1. Saint Francis (Ind.) (15) 4-0 340 1
2. Baker (Kan.) 5-0 327 2
3. Reinhardt (Ga.) 3-0 311 3
4. Morningside (Iowa) 4-0 301 4
5. Montana Tech 4-0 290 5
6. Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) 4-0 274 6
7. Grand View (Iowa) 4-1 258 8
8. Marian (Ind.) 2-1 247 9
9. Southern Oregon 4-0 236 13
10. Arizona Christian 4-0 228 12
11. Langston (Okla.) 3-0 197 15
12. Georgetown (Ky.) 3-0 185 16
13. Saint Xavier (Ill.) 3-1 182 11
14. Doane (Neb.) 3-1 152 7
15. Northwestern (Iowa) 4-0 148 19
16. Southeastern (Fla.) 3-1 145 10
17. Tabor (Kan.) 2-1 138 17
18. Benedictine (Kan.) 4-1 137 14
19. Sterling (Kan.) 3-1 128 18
20. Dickinson State (N.D.) 3-1 102 20
21. Concordia (Mich.) 4-0 82 25
22. Cumberland (Tenn.) 4-1 61 21
23. Peru State (Neb.) 4-1 48 NR
24. Midland (Neb.) 4-0 22 NR
25. Dakota Wesleyan (S.D.) 3-2 14 NR

Others Receiving Votes: Rocky Mountain (Mont.) 10; Kansas Wesleyan 5; Dakota State (S.D.) 5; Concordia (Neb.) 4; Hastings (Neb.) 4; Cumberlands (Ky.) 3.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

