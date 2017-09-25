NAIA Football Poll

|Through Sept. 24
|
|Record
|Pts
|Pv
|1. Saint Francis (Ind.) (15)
|4-0
|340
|1
|2. Baker (Kan.)
|5-0
|327
|2
|3. Reinhardt (Ga.)
|3-0
|311
|3
|4. Morningside (Iowa)
|4-0
|301
|4
|5. Montana Tech
|4-0
|290
|5
|6. Lindsey Wilson (Ky.)
|4-0
|274
|6
|7. Grand View (Iowa)
|4-1
|258
|8
|8. Marian (Ind.)
|2-1
|247
|9
|9. Southern Oregon
|4-0
|236
|13
|10. Arizona Christian
|4-0
|228
|12
|11. Langston (Okla.)
|3-0
|197
|15
|12. Georgetown (Ky.)
|3-0
|185
|16
|13. Saint Xavier (Ill.)
|3-1
|182
|11
|14. Doane (Neb.)
|3-1
|152
|7
|15. Northwestern (Iowa)
|4-0
|148
|19
|16. Southeastern (Fla.)
|3-1
|145
|10
|17. Tabor (Kan.)
|2-1
|138
|17
|18. Benedictine (Kan.)
|4-1
|137
|14
|19. Sterling (Kan.)
|3-1
|128
|18
|20. Dickinson State (N.D.)
|3-1
|102
|20
|21. Concordia (Mich.)
|4-0
|82
|25
|22. Cumberland (Tenn.)
|4-1
|61
|21
|23. Peru State (Neb.)
|4-1
|48
|NR
|24. Midland (Neb.)
|4-0
|22
|NR
|25. Dakota Wesleyan (S.D.)
|3-2
|14
|NR
Others Receiving Votes: Rocky Mountain (Mont.) 10; Kansas Wesleyan 5; Dakota State (S.D.) 5; Concordia (Neb.) 4; Hastings (Neb.) 4; Cumberlands (Ky.) 3.
Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.