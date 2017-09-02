501.5
Muh, Bucknell defense spur 45-6 victory over Marist

By The Associated Press September 2, 2017 9:25 pm 09/02/2017 09:25pm
LEWISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Matt Muh threw for two first-quarter touchdowns and Bucknell’s defense added two more in the period in a 45-6 season-opening victory over Marist on Saturday night.

Muh finished 16-of-24 passing for 205 yards with an interception and Chad Freshnock added a pair of short touchdown runs for the Bison, who posted their largest margin of victory since 2001.

Colin Jonov returned an interception 64 yards for the Bison’s first score before Muh threw an 11-yard touchdown to Kyle Kinner for a 15-0 lead. On Marist’s ensuing possession, Nick Zarkoski forced a fumble and Blake Fletcher recovered for a touchdown. Marist then went three-and-out and a 19-yard punt helped set up Muh for a 45-yard score to Steven Walier to end the quarter. The final three first-quarter scores came in a span of 1:18.

Bucknell continued its dominance over the Red Foxes, stretching its winning streak to seven in the series and improving to 12-1 against Marist, including 7-0 at home.

Marist got its only score with 29 seconds left in the half on a 4-yard run by Marcellus Calhoun to complete a 97-yard drive.

