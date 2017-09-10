Missouri fires defensive coordinator Cross after slow start

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — DeMontie Cross was fired as Missouri’s defensive coordinator after a year and two games in the position.

The school announced the move Sunday, a day after the Tigers (1-1) lost 31-13 to South Carolina and a week after they gave up 43 points to Football Championship Subdivision opponent Missouri State.

Cross’ firing is effective immediately, and no immediate replacement was named in the school’s announcement. It comes ahead of the Tigers matchup with Purdue on Saturday.

A former Missouri safety from 1994-96, Cross was stripped of his play-calling duties seven games into the 2016-17 season. Even after Odom took over play-calling, the Tigers finished the season ranked worst in the Southeastern Conference in yards allowed per game.

