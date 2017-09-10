501.5
Missouri fires defensive coordinator Cross after slow start

By The Associated Press September 10, 2017 9:52 pm 09/10/2017 09:52pm
Missouri head coach Barry Odom drops to his knees after South Carolina scored during the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in Columbia, Mo. South Carolina won the game 31-13. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — DeMontie Cross was fired as Missouri’s defensive coordinator after a year and two games in the position.

The school announced the move Sunday, a day after the Tigers (1-1) lost 31-13 to South Carolina and a week after they gave up 43 points to Football Championship Subdivision opponent Missouri State.

Cross’ firing is effective immediately, and no immediate replacement was named in the school’s announcement. It comes ahead of the Tigers matchup with Purdue on Saturday.

A former Missouri safety from 1994-96, Cross was stripped of his play-calling duties seven games into the 2016-17 season. Even after Odom took over play-calling, the Tigers finished the season ranked worst in the Southeastern Conference in yards allowed per game.

More AP college football at www.collegefootball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

