McGuire with 2 TDs as W. Illinois beats N. Arizona 38-20

By The Associated Press September 9, 2017 11:11 pm 09/09/2017 11:11pm
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Sean McGuire threw for one touchdown and ran for another as Western Illinois led all the way to a 38-20 victory over Northern Arizona on Saturday night.

McGuire threw for 210 yards for the Leathernecks (2-0). Max Norris ran for 103 yards and a score. Jaelon Acklin ran for 65 yards and a touchdown and had 101 receiving yards and another score.

Acklin scored on a 63-yard run two plays into the Leathernecks’ first drive. Sam Crosa kicked a 27-yard field goal with 9:12 left in the second quarter and Norris scored from the 1 to lift Western Illinois to a 17-7 lead at halftime.

In the third, Eric Carrera recovered a Case Cookus fumble and ran it in for another Leathernecks score to make it 24-7. McGuire hit Acklin for a 38-yard touchdown, stretching it to 31-13 with 5:50 left in the third.

Cookus was 18-of-35 for 221 yards and two touchdowns for the Lumberjacks (0-2).

