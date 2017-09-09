501.5
Mays directs Youngstown State over Robert Morris 30-0

By The Associated Press September 9, 2017
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Nathan Mays ran for a touchdown, threw for another and Youngstown State rolled over Robert Morris 30-0 on Saturday.

Mays went 13 of 17 for 149 yards passing and carried seven times for 63 yards.

It was Youngstown State’s 19th straight home win in September, dating back to the start of 2009 season. YSU has won 22 consecutive home openers.

Zak Kennedy kicked a pair of short field goals in the first quarter, and Mays’ 10-yard touchdown run in the second gave the Penguins (1-1) a 13-0 lead at intermission.

Kennedy added a 27-yard field goal after a 12-play scoring drive in the third quarter for Youngstown State, and Mays found Kevin Rader from the 5 in the fourth quarter. Tevin McCaster added a 10-yard scoring run late and finished with 89 yards on 23 carries.

Jimmy Walker went 6 of 16 for 83 yards for Robert Morris (1-1).

