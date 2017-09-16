501.5
Marty scores with 7 seconds left; Butler beats Taylor 27-21

By The Associated Press September 16, 2017 10:06 pm 09/16/2017 10:06pm
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Quarterback Will Marty dove into the end zone from the 1-yard line with seven seconds left, lifting Butler over NAIA-member Taylor 27-21 on Saturday night.

Spencer Crisp ran for an 18-yard touchdown to give Taylor a 21-20 lead with 7:53 to play. The teams traded punts before Marty led the Bulldogs 57 yards, including two completions for 24 yards to Nick Weaver, on the game-winning drive.

Marty was 32 of 48 for 239 yards passing and threw a 6-yard TD pass to James Marbaugh midway through the second quarter. Weaver finished with eight catches for 64 yards.

Everett Pollard threw for 171 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Trojans. Crisp rushed for 85 yards on 21 carries.

Butler (2-1) has won two straight and opens its Pioneer League schedule next Saturday on the road against San Diego.

More AP college football: http://collegefootball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

